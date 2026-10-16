Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi presents Indian citizenship certificates to 319 displaced persons in Rajkot

The 319 displaced persons from Pakistan were overwhelmed with joy as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presented them with Indian citizenship certificates, making it a Diwali-like celebration for them. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the programme held on Thursday at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium in Rajkot witnessed several emotional moments. The Rajkot district administration organised a ceremony here to distribute Indian citizenship certificates.

Addressing families who had suffered for years in Pakistan before seeking refuge in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured them of security and dignity in India. On the occasion, the Dy CM described the fifth day of Navratri as being equivalent to a Diwali celebration for the 319 families who received Indian citizenship.

He added that the lighting of Diwali lamps in their homes today had been made possible by the firm decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also referred to the stories of suffering and hardship endured by displaced families from Pakistan. He said that these families had found a new life when they arrived in India, and with the Indian citizenship certificates, they had now received the opportunity to lead a secure and dignified life.

He further said that Maa Hinglaj had blessed them and sent them to the divine presence of Maa Amba. Women in Tharparkar, Pakistan, are unable to step outside their homes. Referring to women such as Kavita Ben from Morbi, who came from Pakistan, the DyCM described this day as a day of freedom for them.

He also recalled how Hindus had to change their names to save their lives during the firing incident at Rani Bagh in Hyderabad, Pakistan. He said that these Indian citizens would now be able to live in the country throughout their lives with dignity and pride, using their real names. He also remarked that a pass for Rajkot's Garba celebrations was more valuable than a Pakistani passport.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Rajkot City Police Commissioner, city police, Crime Branch and police teams from other districts for apprehending the accused, along with the stolen property, within a few hours and from different directions in connection with the gold robbery and murder case that took place in Rajkot last night. He added that around 50 teams from Rajkot Police and other district police units had worked day and night with the resolve to arrest the accused within 24 hours. The Rajkot Police worked tirelessly to ensure that the citizens' Garba celebrations were not disrupted and successfully apprehended the accused.

He specially commended the police for this remarkable achievement. He congratulated all those who received Indian citizenship certificates and extended his best wishes for a bright future for their children.

Today, Indian citizenship certificates were presented by the Deputy Chief Minister to 319 displaced persons, including 259 from Rajkot district, 53 from Morbi district, 6 from Kutch district and 1 from Surendranagar district. Expressing gratitude for ensuring the safety of daughters in Gujarat, a young girl applied a kumkum tilak on the Deputy Chief Minister's forehead and tied a rakhi on his wrist.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Parshottam Rupala described the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a humanitarian initiative of the Central Government, as per the CMO. He stated that the Act was not intended to revoke anyone's citizenship but was a humanitarian law aimed at providing a dignified place in their own country to people who had become helpless after returning to their homeland years ago.

He further added that the Indian citizenship law had brought light into the lives of refugees who had endured unbearable suffering and hardships in neighbouring countries before arriving in India. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this humanitarian initiative.

In his welcome address, Director of Census Operations Sujal Mayatra stated that more than 1,500 people in Gujarat had been granted citizenship under the CAA. Navratri had proved to be a significant occasion for the more than 300 people receiving Indian citizenship today. With new hope, a new identity and new citizenship, these people would contribute to building Viksit Bharat and move forward with the guiding mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. At the conclusion of the programme, Rajkot District Collector Om Prakash delivered the vote of thanks.

On this occasion, the beneficiaries who received citizenship expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. They proudly stated that they were Indian citizens from this day onwards. They also shared that their years of struggle had finally come to an end, as per the CMO. The programme was attended by Mayor Nehal Shukla, MP Kesaridevsinh Zala, District Panchayat President Sanjay Pipaliya, MLAs Udaybhai Kangad, Ramesh Tilala, Smt. Bhanuben Babariya, Aniruddh Dave and Mahendra Padaliya, former MP Rambhai Mokariya, prominent citizens Madhav Dave, Alpesh Dholariya and Jivabhai Ahir, along with senior officials, including City Police Commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha, Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera and District Development Officer Anandu Suresh Govind. (ANI)