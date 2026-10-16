J-K: Large-scale development works underway in LoC border block of Seri in Nowshera

The Rural Development Department (RDD) is undertaking projects under various rural development schemes, including the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), to improve village infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 09:33 IST
J-K: Large-scale development works underway in LoC border block of Seri in Nowshera
Rajouri's Seri block witnesses large-scale development along LoC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Development work in the Seri block in Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district, along the Line of Control (LoC), aims to improve rural infrastructure, road connectivity, and employment opportunities for residents. The Rural Development Department (RDD) is undertaking projects under various rural development schemes, including the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), to improve village infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities.

Ongoing work includes tile laying, construction of pucca pathways, land levelling, and improved road connectivity. These projects aim to address infrastructure gaps and improve access to basic facilities in the border area. Improved road connectivity has provided residents with better access to essential facilities. The projects are also generating employment opportunities for local people, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

Several residents are finding daily-wage employment in their own villages and nearby areas, allowing them to earn a livelihood closer to home. Earlier, many had to travel outside their native areas in search of work to support their families. The development works are also expected to support local economic activities, benefit small businesses and create additional livelihood opportunities.

With projects progressing under various RDD schemes, including VB-G RAM G, the Seri block is witnessing improvements in rural infrastructure and employment opportunities. Earlier on Wednesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) organised a disaster awareness and training programme in Rajouri to strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response among local youth and residents, officials said.

The programme was organised for students of Government Post Graduate College and residents. SDRF personnel delivered lectures and conducted practical demonstrations on life-saving techniques, including flood management and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). (ANI)

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