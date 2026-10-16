Asia's $184 Billion Digital Divide: Can Governments Bring 1.2 Billion People Online by 2030?

A new study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and GSMA Intelligence, titled Closing the Mobile Connectivity Gap in Developing Asia and the Pacific, reveals that approximately 1.2 billion people across developing Asia and the Pacific remain disconnected from mobile internet despite widespread network availability. The research estimates that achieving universal mobile connectivity by 2030 will require $316 billion in investment, including an additional $184 billion beyond what existing market conditions are expected to deliver. Covering 42 countries across five subregions, the study highlights how expensive smartphones, inadequate digital skills, income inequalities, and limited access to relevant digital services prevent millions from participating in the digital economy. Closing these gaps could add about $230 billion to regional GDP by 2030, making digital inclusion a priority for governments, businesses, and development institutions.

Networks Are Expanding, but Millions Remain Offline

Mobile internet adoption across developing Asia and the Pacific increased from 62% in 2020 to 71% in 2025, reaching approximately 3.1 billion users. However, this progress hides major inequalities. Although 98% of the population lives within 4G network coverage, approximately 1.1 billion people in covered areas do not use mobile internet, while another 100 million remain outside mobile broadband coverage. The findings show that expanding telecommunications infrastructure alone cannot solve the digital divide. Governments must also address the financial, educational and social barriers preventing people from using available networks.

Regional differences remain substantial. East Asia recorded approximately 93% mobile internet adoption in 2025, while the Pacific developing member countries reached only 36%. Southeast Asia experienced particularly rapid growth, with adoption increasing to 76%, supported by network expansion, affordable services and government initiatives. Meanwhile, Central and West Asia and the Pacific continue to face infrastructure challenges caused by difficult terrain, scattered populations, unreliable electricity supplies and limited commercial incentives for telecommunications operators.

Technological improvements have accelerated connectivity, with 5G population coverage increasing from 14% in 2020 to 69% in 2025. Nevertheless, approximately 180 million subscribers still depend on feature phones or older 3G smartphones, restricting their ability to access modern digital services.

Expensive Smartphones and Digital Inequality Hold Back Progress

Smartphone affordability remains one of the biggest obstacles to digital inclusion. An entry-level internet-enabled device costs approximately 31% of average monthly gross national income per capita, rising to 61% for the poorest 40% of the population. Although mobile data prices have declined, internet services remain expensive for low-income households. A one-gigabyte data package costs an average of 1.7% of monthly income per capita, but the burden rises to 3.3% for poorer households. A five-gigabyte package costs approximately 5.1% for the poorest 40%.

Digital literacy presents another challenge, particularly among older people, rural communities and individuals with limited education. Many potential users lack the skills needed to operate smartphones, navigate applications or access online services.

Gender and geographical inequalities further deepen exclusion. Women were 12% less likely than men to use mobile internet in 2025, with the gap reaching approximately 26% in South Asia and 27% in the Pacific. Rural residents were 25% less likely than urban populations to access mobile internet. People with disabilities face additional difficulties because many devices and applications lack accessibility features. Online fraud, cybersecurity concerns and insufficient local-language content also discourage internet adoption.

A $184 Billion Investment Gap Threatens Digital Ambitions

The report estimates that achieving universal connectivity by 2030 will require approximately $316 billion. Under existing market conditions, private companies and consumers are expected to contribute $132 billion, leaving an investment gap of $184 billion.

More than 55% of this shortfall relates to affordable devices and digital skills development. The researchers estimate that reducing assumed smartphone costs from $100 to $50 and basic digital training costs from $40 to $20 per person could lower the investment gap to approximately $119 billion.

Expanding network capacity will also require substantial investment as millions of additional users begin consuming mobile data. Satellite broadband could help connect remote communities beyond terrestrial network coverage, with approximately $25 billion needed to provide fixed satellite broadband access to the final 1% of the population.

Without additional financing and policy reforms, mobile internet adoption among adults is projected to reach only 77% by 2030, falling short of the international target of 95%.

Closing the Digital Divide Could Unlock $230 Billion in Economic Growth

The economic benefits of universal connectivity could outweigh the investment costs. The study estimates that closing the connectivity gap could increase regional GDP by approximately $230 billion by 2030, equivalent to an additional 0.6% of projected GDP. Pacific developing member countries could experience proportional economic gains of approximately 2%, while South Asia and Central and West Asia could also benefit significantly.

Greater connectivity could improve business productivity, expand digital trade, strengthen financial inclusion and create opportunities for small businesses. It could also improve access to education, healthcare, government services and disaster-related information.

The report urges governments to reduce telecommunications taxes, improve spectrum allocation policies, expand smartphone financing and reform universal service funds. It also recommends digital literacy programs, stronger cybersecurity protections, infrastructure sharing and greater investment in local-language services.

Development institutions, including ADB, could help mobilize investment through concessional loans, financial guarantees and technical assistance. The study concludes that closing the digital divide requires coordinated action among governments, telecommunications operators, financial institutions and technology providers. Its central message is that digital transformation will deliver meaningful economic and social benefits only when connectivity becomes affordable, accessible and useful for everyone, rather than remaining concentrated among wealthier and better-connected communities.