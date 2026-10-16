BJP's NV Subhash slams Rahul Gandhi over Supreme Court petition, accuses him of pushing ‘false narrative’

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the Supreme Court’s notice to the Congress party, Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders over a petition raising concerns about their march to the apex court and their entry into the court registry on October 12 to file a petition. Reacting to the development, Subhash said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha should act responsibly and uphold democratic values. He alleged that Gandhi’s actions had created confusion and questioned the Congress leader’s approach towards constitutional institutions.

“This is a situation where the Leader of Opposition, being a responsible leader, should behave in a manner that protects democracy,” Subhash said. He further accused Gandhi of repeatedly targeting different institutions and authorities, alleging that the Congress leader had blamed the Narendra Modi government on several occasions, followed by the Election Commission of India, and was now questioning the judiciary.

“Sometimes he blames the Modi government, at other times he blames the Election Commission of India, and now he has started blaming the judiciary,” Subhash said. The Telangana BJP spokesperson also alleged that the October 12 incident had created a chaotic situation in Delhi and accused Gandhi of using the issue for media attention. He called on the Congress leader to explain his actions and apologise to the nation.

Subhash further claimed that Gandhi was attempting to build a “false narrative” around the electoral process, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the judiciary. He alleged that the Congress was raising these issues to shift blame onto constitutional institutions. The remarks came amid a legal and political controversy surrounding the INDIA bloc leaders’ actions on October 12. The Supreme Court’s notice seeks a response from the parties and leaders named in the petition concerning the incident. The matter has brought renewed attention to the debate over political protests, electoral processes and the role of constitutional institutions. (ANI)