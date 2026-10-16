BJP leader Jagdish Patel releases book 'Kashi 3.0, a Confluence of Heritage and Development'

BJP Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel released the book "Kashi 3.0, a Confluence of Heritage and Development" at the Circuit House in Varanasi, highlighting the integration of modern development and cultural heritage in the ancient city. Speaking at the event, Patel said that Kashi had witnessed a new era of integration between modernity and culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in Parliament.

He said the Prime Minister had paved the way for the city's development through infrastructure projects and initiatives, including the Ganga and Varuna Elevated Corridor and the revival of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. According to Patel, Kashi had emerged as a global model of heritage and development through infrastructure expansion and other development initiatives.

The book also highlights the organisational work of Pradeep Agrahari during his tenure as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Metropolitan President, focusing on his efforts to strengthen the party organisation and maintain direct communication with grassroots workers. It describes Agrahari's tenure of one and a half years as an effort to connect with party workers, strengthen the organisation and establish closer ties with the people of Kashi.

The book highlights his emphasis on direct engagement with booth-level workers and his approach of developing the organisation as a close-knit family in which workers feel respected and valued. It also details his involvement in festivals, public campaigns and social initiatives, including the Swachhata Abhiyan and Seva Pakhwada, along with efforts to address the concerns of ordinary citizens.

The publication further highlights Agrahari's role in communicating the development priorities and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people at the grassroots level. The book was conceptualised by BJP Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, edited by Media Coordinator Pramil Pandey, and designed by Ganpati Yadav of the Publication Department.

Prominent attendees at the event included Metropolitan In-charge and MLC Arun Pathak, Metropolitan Minister Pooja Dixit, Ajay Gupta, Metropolitan Vice President Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, Shivang Dubey, Amit Khare, Madhup Singh and Hira Yadav, among others. (ANI)