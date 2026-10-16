148 of 150 construction works at Ayodhya Ram Temple completed, facade lighting to be ready by November 15: Nripendra Misra

Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, arrived in Ayodhya for a two-day review meeting to assess the progress of construction work at the Ram Temple complex, including facade lighting, pending construction activities and financial matters. Speaking to reporters, Misra said that 148 of the approximately 150 construction works undertaken within the temple premises had been completed and handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The remaining work is being monitored, with the concerned agencies expected to complete the pending activities within the stipulated timeline.

Misra explained that Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which was responsible for executing the construction works, must hand over the completed projects along with the relevant records, drawings, designs and financial details. The Trust's project engineers subsequently inspect the works before formally accepting them. Among the major pending projects is the Par Kota, or the temple's perimeter complex. Misra said that the rooftop water treatment plant associated with the structure remains incomplete, as the work requires dry weather and strong sunlight. Recent rainfall in Ayodhya has slowed progress. He expressed confidence that the work would be completed by November 15.

The facade lighting at the temple and along the parikrama route is also expected to be completed by November 15. Misra said efforts were being made to ensure that the temple's lighting and overall appearance would be grand for the upcoming Diwali celebrations. He also reviewed the progress of projects outside the main temple complex, including the auditorium and the Ram Katha Museum. Describing the museum as a major project, Misra said its construction was in the final stages of development and that its status would be reviewed during the ongoing meetings.

Regarding other infrastructure works, Misra said the Martyrs' Memorial had been completed, although some horticultural work in the surrounding garden remained underway. The Madhvacharya Dwar was approximately 80 per cent complete, and he said he would inspect the site to assess the remaining work. The two-day review is aimed at assessing construction progress, resolving outstanding issues and ensuring that the remaining works are completed and handed over to the Trust in accordance with the agreed timelines. (ANI)