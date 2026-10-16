Tripura: 10 AI-trained candidates selected for industry internships in Delhi, Bengaluru under skill development initiatives

Ten candidates from Tripura who received training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been selected for two-month industry internships with technology companies in Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday, marking a step towards expanding career opportunities for the state's youth in emerging technologies. The selected candidates are scheduled to begin their internships on October 21. The internship offer letters were distributed by the Minister of Industries and Commerce of Tripura, Santana Chakma, at a programme organised by the Directorate of Skill Development in Agartala. Pradeep K, IAS, Director of Skill Development, was also present at the event.

A total of 152 candidates from Tripura received training in AI Assistant and AI Machine Learning Analyst job roles under initiatives including the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 and the Mukhya Mantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP). The training was conducted in collaboration with I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), IIT Delhi, NIT Agartala and NIELIT Agartala. Of the 10 selected candidates, six have received internship offers from Carnot Research Pvt Ltd in Delhi. They are Debarshi Saha, Debadrita Saha, Arunoday Debnath, Krishan Datta, Tanmay Debnath and Pushmita Shil.

Two candidates, Prena Saha and Sagnik Saha, have been selected for internships at BRAVECORE Surveillance & Tactical in Delhi. The remaining two candidates, Kritika Banik and Pratik Narayan Chakraborty, have been selected for internships with Symantec Technology in Bengaluru.

The achievement reflects the growing opportunities available to Tripura’s youth through specialised training, industry-oriented learning and collaboration between educational institutions and technology organisations. The internship programme is expected to provide the selected candidates with practical industry exposure, helping them apply their AI-related skills in professional work environments.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Santana Chakma said that 152 candidates from Tripura had received training in AI Assistant and AI Machine Learning job roles through initiatives including PMKVY 4.0 and the Chief Minister's Skill Development Project. Chakma further said that 10 candidates had been selected for internships, describing the achievement as a step towards strengthening technological advancement and future development in Tripura.

Kritika Banik has successfully secured an internship offer from Symantec Technologies, a Bengaluru-based company, following the completion of an AI system training program. The training was conducted at NIT Agartala under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) scheme, with coordination and ID support provided by IIFC ID. Banik’s selection is among the notable outcomes of the initiative, demonstrating how specialised training and performance-based selection can help young candidates move towards careers in emerging technologies.

The initiative also highlights the state government’s efforts to strengthen the employability of young people by equipping them with skills relevant to the changing job market. With the selected candidates preparing to begin their internships, the programme marks an encouraging step towards expanding Tripura’s skilled workforce and creating new career pathways in artificial intelligence and advanced technology. (ANI)