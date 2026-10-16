APEDA facilitates export of 1.755 MT of organic palmyra jaggery powder from Tamil Nadu to Bulgaria

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the flag-off of the maiden export consignment of 1.755 MT of NPOP- and EU-certified organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder (Palmyra Blossom Nectar) from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu to Varna, Bulgaria on Thursday. As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the consignment, manufactured and exported by M/s Wellbeing Foods, Erode, in collaboration with M/s Chetty Exports Private Limited, Chennai, will be shipped by sea through Chennai Port. The overseas importer and distributor is M/s Sow Life Ltd, Bulgaria, based in Bulgaria.

The initiative aims to strengthen market linkages for Tamil Nadu’s traditional Palmyra-based products and create new opportunities for producers engaged in organic cultivation. The initiative covers 137 acres under organic cultivation and is expected to benefit farmers through improved market access and export-oriented value chains. The reported price realisation is approximately 15-22 per cent for farmers and 17 per cent higher for the manufacturer, as compared to the domestic market, thereby offering an opportunity to improve returns for participating farmers and support sustainable livelihoods. Palmyra Jaggery Powder, derived from Palmyra blossom nectar, is a traditional Indian sweetener with potential for value addition and wider international market acceptance. As an alternative to refined sugar, it offers potential nutritional benefits, including vitamins and minerals.

Palmyra-based products are associated with traditional production practices and the use of the Palmyra palm, which has long been part of the agricultural and cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu. Developing export-ready products from this resource offers scope to expand market opportunities while supporting producers and the wider value chain. Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, flagged off the consignment. The ceremony was also attended by Secretary, APEDA, Saswati Bose; senior APEDA officials; representatives of the exporting companies; international partners; progressive rice farmers; and other stakeholders associated with the export value chain, highlighting collaborative efforts to strengthen India’s agricultural exports, the release said.

APEDA continues to facilitate the export of certified organic and value-added agricultural products by supporting market development, quality compliance, and linkages between Indian producers and overseas buyers. The maiden export of organic Palmyra Jaggery Powder to Bulgaria is expected to open avenues for further market expansion and strengthen the presence of India’s traditional products in international markets. (ANI)