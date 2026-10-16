DDA conducts land pooling outreach camps under Delhi LG's directions 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has conducted outreach programmes in villages across Delhi's land pooling areas under the month-long Reform Utsav campaign, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to familiarise landowners, farmers and other stakeholders with the development models envisaged under the Land Pooling Policy. According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047) seeks to transform the national capital into a future-ready, inclusive and sustainably planned city that creates opportunities for all.

The campaign comprises a series of village-level programmes aimed at ensuring effective implementation of the Land Pooling Policy through greater awareness, participation and direct engagement with DDA officials. The programmes also provide an opportunity to raise concerns, seek clarifications and understand the steps being taken to facilitate the implementation of the Policy. DDA has successfully conducted interactive outreach programmes in the villages of Bakkarwala, Tigipur and Sultanpur Dabas, covering Zones K-1, P-II and N, respectively. The programmes witnessed participation by landowners and other stakeholders, who expressed their willingness to participate in the development of their land parcels and sought clarifications from DDA officials regarding the implementation process.

DDA officials also informed the participants that the road network plan, along with details of the land parcels, would be notified shortly. Further outreach camps are scheduled to be held at Chhawla and Saranpur in Zone L, Neb Sarai in Zone J, Khera Kalan in Zone P-I and Mukhmelpur in Zone P-II to facilitate wider stakeholder participation and provide information on the implementation of the policy.

The Land Pooling Policy covers nearly 200 sq. km., with the potential to create around 12 lakh new homes. It enables landowners to voluntarily pool their land parcels for planned development in partnership with DDA. The development framework envisages integrated neighbourhoods with roads, utilities, schools, healthcare facilities, parks, commercial centres and other public amenities. Land Pooling is applicable in the areas of Planning Zones K-I, L, N, P-II, J(Part), villages such as Akbar Pur Mazra, Baprola, Bawana, Burari, Dhoolsiras, Ghewra, Ibrahim pur, Jharoda Majara, Najafgarh, Nangli Puna.

The operationalised Land Pooling Policy provides a framework for planned urban development through the active participation of landowners and private entities, in partnership with DDA, through assembly of land, Town Planning Schemes or through any other models. The policy promotes an infrastructure-first approach, with DDA undertaking phased development of the Road Network Plan (RNP), comprising roads with a Right of Way (RoW) of 30 metres and above. With more than 600 kilometres of additional road network planned, the policy aims to strengthen connectivity, improve mobility, unlock land value and attract long-term investment, ensuring that infrastructure development precedes urban development.

The provision for 20-hectare planning schemes will enable faster and phased development without waiting for large contiguous land parcels, while encouraging wider stakeholder participation. RoW-based planning will support the development of mixed-use neighbourhoods integrating homes, workplaces, markets and public services. The High Density Corridor along Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is envisaged to promote affordable housing, commercial development, logistics, warehousing and employment generation. The policy also simplifies procedures, removes unnecessary regulatory bottlenecks and provides greater planning flexibility to facilitate implementation.

Implementation has begun on the ground, with Sector 8B, Village Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur, emerging as the first implementation-ready/notified sector under the policy. This marks an important step towards planned development and paves the way for implementation across other sectors. DDA said it remains committed to the planned development of Delhi through the timely implementation of the Land Pooling Policy, coordinated infrastructure planning, simplified procedures and continued engagement with landowners, farmers and local communities. These efforts will unlock the city’s urban development potential, create new opportunities, and contribute to the development of a future-ready capital. (ANI)