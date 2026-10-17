Manipur: KCP (MFL) cadre booked in Imphal West; seize arms, ammunition, explosives

The Imphal West Commando unit of Manipur Police has ararested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi) [KCP (MFL)] and seized a massive consignment of sophisticated arms, ammunition, and explosive materials in Imphal West district. The operation was conducted on October 15 in the Lamdeng Makha Leikai area.

The arrested individual was identified as Saiche Boysan Kom (37), son of the late Akhup Kom, a resident of Lairok Kom Village in Imphal East district, and was intercepted while transporting the consignment in a vehicle. During the search operation, police recovered a cache of high-grade weaponry, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), one M4 rifle with magazine, one AK-56 rifle with magazine, one AK assault rifle with magazine, and two .32 caliber pistols with magazines.

The security personnel also seized heavy ordnance and explosives, including a 51 mm mortar gun along with five shells, four Lathode shells, three No. 36 High Explosive (HE) grenades, one Chinese-made hand grenade, five detonators, and 87 rounds of live ammunition of various calibers. In addition to the arms and ammunition, six handheld wireless communication sets, three chargers, and the vehicle used in transporting the weapons were confiscated by the police team.

Separately, in a joint operation, the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered a cache of arms and ammunition along the Kangpokpi-Tamenglong axis on October 16. The operation was executed in the Lasan and Langka areas situated along the strategic IT Road corridor.

During the joint operation, security forces recovered multiple firearms, including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one INSAS rifle, one modified .303 rifle, and a country-made gun, locally known as a 'Pompi'. Additionally, the joint team also seized five single- and double-barrel shotguns, along with a quantity of assorted live ammunition. (ANI)