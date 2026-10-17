CBI team reaches former MLA Suresh Rathore’s residence in Ankita Bhandari case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday reached the residence of former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 18:13 IST
CBI team reaches former MLA Suresh Rathore’s residence in Ankita Bhandari case
Ankita Bhandari's parents at CBI headquarters (Photo/CBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday reached the residence of former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case. The development comes a day after Ankita Bhandari’s parents, accompanied by MP Anil Baluni, met the CBI Director in Delhi.

On Friday, parents of Ankita Bhandari met with senior officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters and provided information regarding various aspects of the case. The CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with a thorough examination of every aspect of the case.

This comes amid the row over the alleged involvement of a "VIP" in Ankita Bhandari's murder case, which has escalated following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim. Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand, V Murugesan, on Thursday said police acted promptly in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

"Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail," Murugesan said while briefing the media on the investigation of the case at police headquarters in Dehradun. The ADG said, "Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to head the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation.”

Ankita Bhandari's parents staged a sit-in at the India Gate in Delhi to oppose the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam until the ongoing CBI probe is fully concluded. The parents were detained by the police and later released from Tilak Marg Police Station. (ANI)

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