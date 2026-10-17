UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal inspected site of massive explosion at illegal firecracker factory in Paigambarpur

Uttar Pradesh Government Stamp Minister Ravindra Jaiswal inspected the site of the massive explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Paigambarpur, Sarnath police station area. Said, "Strict action against illegal activities and ensuring the safety of citizens is essential".

Yesterday, a massive explosion during illegal firecracker manufacturing in the Paigambarpur, Sarnath police station area, caused a house to collapse and several nearby houses to suffer significant damage. The residence of Mahila Morcha leader Chandrakala was also damaged in this unfortunate incident. Jaiswal visited the site and inspected the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He praised the police administration for taking prompt action, acting on the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government, arresting the main accused, Raju Khan, after a shootout and ensuring strict legal action against him. While instructing the officials present on the spot, he said that it is extremely important to take strict action against illegal activities and ensure the safety of citizens.

During the inspection, Northern Legislative Assembly coordinator Arvind Singh, former VC Prof. GC Jaiswal, Mandal President Dilip Chauhan, Mandal President Atul Singh, former Mandal President Kamlesh Sonkar, former Mandal President Ratan Kumar Maurya, Councilor Rajendra Maurya, Councilor Jitendra Kushwaha, Councilor Abhay Pandey, Mandal officials were present. Meanwhile, a massive explosion ripped through a two-storey residential building in the Sarnath area here on Thursday, triggering its collapse and leaving at least three people injured, according to officials.

The blast is suspected to have occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating inside the densely populated residential locality. (ANI)