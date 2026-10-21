"Sole 5-helicopter team in Asia": Squadron Leader Ankita Singh as IAF's Sarang gears up for Varanasi air show

Preparations are underway for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) grand air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, with the Sarang helicopter display team rehearsing for its performance. Speaking about the upcoming display, Squadron Leader Ankita Singh, a pilot with the Sarang Display Team, said the team would showcase its formation flying with five helicopters at the venue.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Within a few minutes, you will witness the display of Sarang 5 aircraft display team here at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. We are the sole 5-helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force, not just here, but across Asia. We fly the Indian-made helicopter ALH Dhruv, built by HAL." Squadron Leader Ankita Singh remarks come as Varanasi prepares to host the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at the iconic Namo Ghat on October 25.

The spectacular event, being organised as part of the celebrations marking the 94th Anniversary of the Indian Air Force, will be conducted under the theme "WINGS OVER GANGES". The event promises a remarkable confluence of India's timeless heritage and its contemporary aerospace capability. Against the magnificent backdrop of the Ganga and the historic city of Varanasi, the Indian Air Force will showcase its flying prowess through a captivating display of speed, power, precision, agility and seamless coordination.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are also scheduled to participate in the event. Their performances will bring together the finest elements of precision flying, split-second coordination, discipline, and exceptional flying skills, offering spectators an unforgettable experience in the skies over Varanasi. The aerial display is scheduled to feature a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale, besides aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, displaying jointness in operations.

As these aircraft take to the skies, the display will offer more than a spectacular visual experience. It will provide a glimpse into the training, technology, operational preparedness, and human effort that stand behind every precisely executed manoeuvre. The performance of each aircraft and formation represents countless hours of preparation and the coordinated efforts of aircrew, engineers, technicians, and ground support personnel. (ANI)