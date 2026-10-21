Himachal CM inaugurates helicopter services linking Shimla, Rampur and Kinnaur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated helicopter services connecting Shimla with Rampur and Kinnaur, and said the state government was working to expand air connectivity to more destinations, including Manali, Palampur, Hamirpur and Chamba. Speaking to reporters at Sanjauli Heliport in Shimla, Sukhu said the services would improve connectivity to remote areas, promote tourism and provide quicker access to healthcare in emergencies.

“During my recent visit to Rampur, people told me that the helipad was ready, but flights had not started. I raised the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister. We approved the state's share of the viability gap funding (VGF), following which a regular three-day flight schedule has been arranged,” Sukhu said. He said the helicopter would travel to Rampur and then proceed towards Rekong Peo, allowing passengers to access the tribal region through the new service.

“This will promote tourism and provide helicopter connectivity to the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said. Sukhu said the government was planning to introduce air services to Hamirpur, Chamba and Palampur in the coming three to four months, adding that discussions were underway to operationalise the proposed routes.

He also said the government was exploring the possibility of operating a larger helicopter from Shimla to Chandigarh, as the availability of suitable land for an airport in Shimla remained a challenge. “We are looking at a 17-seater helicopter to provide connectivity between Chandigarh and Shimla. We are also trying to connect every corner of Himachal Pradesh through helicopter services,” he said.

The Chief Minister said helicopter connectivity could prove particularly useful during medical emergencies, enabling patients to be transported to hospitals quickly. He added that the state was developing helipads in district headquarters, including in Solan and Sirmaur. On the expansion of Kangra airport, Sukhu said the state government had initiated land acquisition using its own resources and had disbursed around Rs 2,400 crore for the process and rehabilitation of affected families. He said the airport was expected to become a hub for connecting district headquarters through helicopter services after its expansion.

Pawan Hans Executive Director (Marketing) Manish Rokade, while speaking with ANI, said the helicopter service would initially connect Chandigarh with Sanjauli, Shimla, and then extend to Rampur and Rekong Peo, with plans to connect Manali as well. “We are connecting Chandigarh to Sanjauli and Sanjauli to Rampur. We are further connecting it to Rekong Peo and then Manali,” Rokade said.

He said the services to Rekong Peo and Manali would operate three times a week, adding that the Manali connection would significantly improve accessibility for tourists. “Tourists will be able to reach Manali from here within one hour. The fare will be around Rs 6,000 for Manali and Rs 4,000 for Rampur,” he said.

Rokade said Pawan Hans was a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and that the services were being provided with the objective of improving connectivity. He said the state-funded helicopter routes were separate from services operated under the Centre's UDAN scheme. The company was also in discussions with the state government for operating a 26-seater MI-172 helicopter.

Shimla District Tourism Development Officer Jagdish Sharma, while speaking with ANI, said the new service would provide direct helicopter connectivity between Shimla, Rampur and Rekong Peo, with flights scheduled three times a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday. Sharma said the fare from Shimla to Rampur would be approximately Rs 3,642, while the fare from Rampur to Rekong Peo would be around Rs 4,200.

He said the helicopter would first travel to Rampur before continuing to Rekong Peo, adding that the service would benefit tourists, local residents and people associated with hydroelectric projects in the region. “Earlier, it took around nine hours by road to reach Rekong Peo. With the helicopter service, passengers will be able to reach there in approximately 40 minutes,” Sharma said.

He said the service would also be useful in medical emergencies and would strengthen connectivity between Chandigarh and the tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Sharma added that the state had already introduced helicopter connectivity between Chandigarh and Shimla and subsequently expanded services towards Kullu, Manali and Mandi. The new routes, he said, would further strengthen the state's efforts to improve tourism and regional connectivity.

The helicopter services are expected to provide a faster alternative to road travel in the mountainous state, particularly for tourists and residents of remote areas. (ANI)