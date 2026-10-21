Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the U.S. Grand Prix  

Formula One statistics for this weekend's US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. The race ​is the 18th round of the 23-race calendar and start of a 'triple header' of races ​on successive weekends in the Americas with Mexico and Brazil. Lap distance: ‌5.513km. ​Total distance: 308.405 km (56 laps)

2025 race winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 2025 pole position: Verstappen, one minute 32.510 seconds.

Race lap record: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:36.169 (2019) Start time: 2000 GMT/1500 local

USA The Circuit of the Americas is hosting the US Grand Prix for the 14th time. Last year was a sprint weekend ‌but it now reverts to the regular format.

The race is the second of the season in the United States, after Miami, with Las Vegas completing the triple next month. Lewis Hamilton (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025), Valtteri Bottas (2019) and Leclerc (2024) are the only active F1 drivers to have won in Austin.

McLaren have only one win at the Texas circuit, with Hamilton in 2012. Hamilton is the most successful driver ‌in US GP history with six victories (one at Indianapolis).

Hamilton has started three times on pole position. Verstappen (from sixth in 2023) and Leclerc (from fourth) are the only drivers to have won after ‌starting off the front row of the grid. The 20-turn circuit runs counter-clockwise and is naturally undulating with a steep incline up to a hairpin from the start. The asphalt is not particularly abrasive.

CHAMPIONSHIP Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads teammate Russell by 102 points. The 20-year-old has his first chance to clinch the title and become Formula One's youngest ever champion and Italy's first since 1953.

The current youngest champion is Germany's Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull in 2010 at the age of 23 years and ⁠134 days. The ​only past Italian champions were Giuseppe Farina (1950) and ⁠Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953). Ferrari's Hamilton is third and 111 points off the pace while four-time champion Verstappen is fourth and 119 behind Antonelli. Leclerc (fifth) and McLaren's Lando Norris (sixth) are the only other drivers still in contention mathematically.

Mercedes are 134 points clear of ⁠Ferrari in the constructors' standings. TITLE PERMUTATIONS

Antonelli has to win to have a chance of wrapping up the title in Austin, unless the calendar has to be reduced due to the situation in the Middle East. With a maximum ​five races remaining after Austin, and 125 points available, the Italian will be champion if he stretches his lead in Texas by a further 23 points.

He will have to wait ⁠until at least Mexico on the following weekend if he wins and Russell finishes in the top eight or Hamilton is in the top four. RACE WINS

Six drivers have won races this season. Antonelli has won eight, including five in a row early on. ⁠Russell ​has won three, Norris and Verstappen two each, Hamilton and Leclerc one apiece.

Antonelli won in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy and Spain, Russell in Australia, Austria and Azerbaijan. Norris won in Hungary and the Netherlands, Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Verstappen won the Bahrain GP in Malaysia and Singapore. Mercedes have won 11 of ⁠17 races.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 397 starts and with three teams. Verstappen has won 73 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Michael ⁠Schumacher (91). POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in all but ⁠six grands prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona, Austria and Azerbaijan, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in Hungary, the Netherlands and Spain. Alpine's Pierre Gasly took pole in Italy and Verstappen in Malaysia and Singapore. Hamilton has a record 104 ‌career poles, his most recent in ‌Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONE Aston Martin's engine partner Honda is celebrating 500 races in F1 since its debut in ​1964.