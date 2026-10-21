"Heirs of Balasaheb standing with forces destroying our religion:" BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Sanjay Raut over 'regime change' remarks 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday targeted Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut over his regime change remarks, alleging that individuals who claimed to be the heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy are today standing with forces that are destroying the country's religion and culture. Addressing a press conference, Trivedi questioned Sanjay Raut regarding what information he possessed about Rahul Gandhi, and asked about the nature of those conspiracy formulas.

"People who claim to be the heirs of his (Balasaheb) legacy are today standing with those who are destroying our religion and culture, and they are saying with great confidence that if things from Vietnam come in, there will be a regime change, so my question now is to the Congress party, What is that formula, what is that secret, what is that information that Sanjay Raut has about Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress leaders don't have? And what are the conspiracy formulas?" said Trivedi. The BJP Spokesperson further questioned why discussions concerning regime change consistently arise following Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, alleging that remarks made by Raut are being driven by unknown, suspicious forces that are seeking to create unrest within the country from across the border.

"Every time, what is the point of talking like this only after returning from abroad? Sometimes talking about dropping a hydrogen bomb after returning from abroad, sometimes talking about a tsunami after returning from abroad, and now Sanjay Raut talking like this again shows. That all these things are somehow being driven by unknown, suspicious forces that want to create unrest inside the country from across the border," added Trivedi. However, Trivedi declared that the opposition's ambitions of regime change would shatter like glass against the firm faith of the 1.4 billion patriotic citizens of the country.

"But be assured. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, with the trust and good wishes of every single person in the country, and with unwavering loyalty to the nation. Your dream will shatter like glass striking a stone, it is going to shatter against the firm faith of the 1.4 billion patriotic countrymen," said Trivedi. Trivedi's remarks came after Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut emphasised that a demand for a change of government is not a crime against democracy and accused the central government of election fraud in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Raut claimed that the opposition would achieve a regime change in Maharashtra and across the entire country within the next six months. He asserted that the change in government is essential in the interest of the nation. (ANI)