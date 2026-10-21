Steve Smith joins Ponting, Border in Australia's 11,000-run Test club

Australian batter Steve Smith on Wednesday became the third player from his country to reach 11,000 runs in Test cricket, joining Ricky Ponting and Allan Border in the elite list, during the ongoing second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The veteran batter achieved the milestone during Australia's first innings, scoring 28 runs off 88 deliveries, including two fours. Smith is the 12th player overall to reach the 11,000-run mark in the longest format of the game. Ponting leads Australian batters list with 13,378 Test runs, followed by Border with 11,174.

Smith has also joined an elite group of batters to reach 11,000 Test runs in fewer than 230 innings. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara holds the record for the fewest innings to reach the milestone, achieving it in 208 innings, followed by West Indies great Brian Lara, who took 213 innings. Ponting reached the mark in 222 innings, while India's Sachin Tendulkar took 223 innings. Smith achieved the feat in 226 innings, while Rahul Dravid and South Africa's Jacques Kallis took 234 innings each.

Coming to the match,South Africa bowled Australia out for just 99 runs in their first innings and enforced the follow-on in the ongoing second Test, putting the visitors under immense pressure. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen led South Africa's bowling attack, claiming five wickets to dismantle Australia's batting order. Wiaan Mulder also contributed with two wickets, as Australia struggled to cope with the hosts' bowling attack. Veteran batter Steve Smith top-scored among Australia's recognised batters with 28 runs off 88 deliveries, including two fours, before being bowled by Mulder.

South Africa's first-innings total was built around a remarkable knock by captain Temba Bavuma, who scored 179 runs, while Marco Jansen contributed 85. The pair helped the hosts recover from an early collapse and take control of the contest. With South Africa enforcing follow-on, the hosts will look to capitalise on their commanding position and push for victory in the remaining play against Australia and level the three-match series 1-1. (ANI)