Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to bravehearts on Police Commemoration Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the police bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect citizens and maintain security, safety and law and order on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the unwavering dedication of police personnel and the excellent law and order situation have helped establish Gujarat as the growth engine of the nation.

According to a release, Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives to protect the citizens of the nation. At the Police Commemoration Day programme held in Ahmedabad, the names of police personnel from the state who died in duty were read out, followed by a disciplined salute of honour by the police force. The police band also played a solemn dirge in their memory.

The Chief Minister stated that during his tenure as the head of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several significant steps to honour the contributions of the police force. The establishment of the National Police Memorial and the inauguration of the Police Museum in Delhi are commendable initiatives that honour the sacrifices of police personnel while familiarising the younger generation with the role and importance of the police force, the release said. Congratulating the police force for the peaceful conclusion of the recent Navratri festival in Gujarat, the Chief Minister praised their dedication to duty and stated that a secure environment is essential for the development and progress of the state. The role of the police force is extremely important in maintaining peace, safety and a robust law and order situation across the state. Appreciating the dedication of Gujarat’s police officers and personnel, he also expressed his gratitude to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

At the programme held at the Shahibaug Martyrs’ Memorial in Ahmedabad, Member of Parliament Dinesh Makwana, MLAs Hasmukh Patel, Kaushik Jain, Amul Bhatt, Dineshsinh Kushwaha and Kanchanben Radadiya, along with retired senior police officers, paid floral tributes at the memorial and bowed in reverence, according to a release. The event was attended by State Police Chief GS Malik, Director General of Prisons Dr KLN Rao, Director General of Police (Training) Nirja Gotru, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, Additional Director General of Police Khurshid Ahmed, and other senior police officers and personnel. (ANI)