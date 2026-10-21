Gujarat CM to chair State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme on Oct 22

The Gujarat SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, held on the fourth Thursday of every month in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be conducted on October 22. According to a release, the SWAGAT programme, launched in 2003 under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is organised on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Citizens can submit their representations for the State SWAGAT programme in person at the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar during the event. The Chief Minister will be present in person at the State SWAGAT on Thursday afternoon and hear the representations submitted by citizens. Meanwhile, CM Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the police bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect citizens and maintain security, safety and law and order on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the unwavering dedication of police personnel and the excellent law and order situation have helped establish Gujarat as the growth engine of the nation. According to a release, Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives to protect the citizens of the nation.

At the Police Commemoration Day programme held in Ahmedabad, the names of police personnel from the state who died in duty were read out, followed by a disciplined salute of honour by the police force. The police band also played a solemn dirge in their memory. The Chief Minister stated that during his tenure as the head of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several significant steps to honour the contributions of the police force. The establishment of the National Police Memorial and the inauguration of the Police Museum in Delhi are commendable initiatives that honour the sacrifices of police personnel while familiarising the younger generation with the role and importance of the police force, the release said. (ANI)