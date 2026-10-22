Keralam to form special committee with trade union representatives on labour codes; report due in 10 days

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Secretariat. The meeting, attended by Labour Minister Bindu Krishna, saw the participation of representatives from 22 trade unions.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 13:38 IST
Keralam to form special committee with trade union representatives on labour codes; report due in 10 days
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Keralam government has decided to form a special committee comprising trade union representatives to examine issues related to the implementation of the Labour Codes and submit recommendations, according to Keralam Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Secretariat. The meeting, attended by Labour Minister Bindu Krishna, saw the participation of representatives from 22 trade unions.

The committee will submit practical recommendations for framing the state rules under the Labour Codes. The Labour Department Secretary will be the convenor, while the Additional Secretary of the Law Department will be a member. The committee will also include seven representatives from various trade unions and officials from the Labour Department. It must submit its report within 10 days of its formation. CM Satheesan said a final decision on implementing the Labour Codes would be taken only after hearing the views of all stakeholders and examining the legal aspects. He said the government would take steps within the legal framework to minimise the impact of the Labour Codes and protect workers' interests. He also expressed the hope that Kerala's labour rules would serve as a model for the country.

The meeting decided to bring to the attention of the Central Government concerns regarding the threshold prescribed for defining workers under the Labour Codes. The state will also urge the Centre to lower this threshold, the CMO said. The Chief Minister assured the meeting that the state government was committed to protecting workers' rights and interests and would take all necessary measures in this regard.

He also explained the importance of implementing the Labour Codes. Trade unions will be given an opportunity to suggest necessary amendments to the draft prepared in 2021. The draft recommendations prepared by the special committee will be shared with all trade unions. Other unions will also be allowed to attend the committee's meetings in person and present their views and suggestions. All trade unions that participated in the meeting expressed a common position on the need to protect workers' interests. The state will finalise and publish the rules under the Labour Codes based on the committee's report and the suggestions put forward by trade unions. (ANI)

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