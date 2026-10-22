Bengaluru: Bihar man arrested for killing wife, dumping body in drain

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife and dumping her body in a stormwater drain over suspicions of infidelity, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfaj, while the victim has been identified as his wife, Ruksana. Both are natives of Bihar.

According to police, the couple had married approximately a year ago. Ruksana was previously married and had a child from her first marriage. The duo reportedly fell in love while selling balloons in Bihar and relocated to Bengaluru around six months ago, where Irfaj secured employment at a local garment factory. Police said the marital relationship had turned strained in recent months, as Irfaj suspected Ruksana of having an affair, alleging she was frequently talking to someone on the phone. The couple frequently quarrelled over the same.

The dispute reached a violent flashpoint on October 10, when Irfaj allegedly attacked Ruksana with a stone, killing her on the spot, before stuffing a piece of cloth into her mouth, investigators said. To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly broke the handle lock of an unattended motorcycle parked nearby. He then stuffed the victim's body into a bag, placed it between the handlebars, pushed the vehicle to the Gopalapura drainage area, and dumped the body into the stormwater drain.

On October 13, the body—wrapped in a plastic cover—was discovered in the drain. Initially, police were unable to identify the victim. The Magadi Road police then constituted more than 10 teams to conduct extensive door-to-door verifications and cross-reference recent missing person complaints in the locality.

During the inquiry, local residents alerted the police that a woman residing in Gopalapura had been missing for several days, leading to Irfaj's questioning. As per the police, during the interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)