Gujarat: Service activities organised on the occasion of birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

As part of the service activities organised on the occasion of the birthday of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, ration kits were distributed to the parents of children at Oganaj Anganwadi Centre-6 in Ahmedabad by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 17:59 IST
Gujarat: Service activities organised on the occasion of birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Oganaj Anganwadi Centre-6 in Ahmedabad (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As part of the service activities organised on the occasion of the birthday of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, ration kits were distributed to the parents of children at Oganaj Anganwadi Centre-6 in Ahmedabad by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Ration kits were presented to the parents of children registered at the Anganwadi to ensure that children receive nutritious food and maintain good health. This service initiative reaffirmed the commitment to child welfare by promoting children's nutrition, health and overall development.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, and Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with municipal officials, prominent personalities, corporators, and Anganwadi worker sisters, were present. Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participated in various humanitarian service programmes at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

As part of the programme organised under the slogan ‘Service to the nation is our resolve, India’s progress is our goal’, the Chief Minister visited patients undergoing treatment at Sola Civil Hospital and distributed fruits after enquiring about their well-being. The CM extended his best wishes to the patients, praying for their speedy recovery and good health. Thereafter, Patel visited Kusumba ‘Annakshetra’ (free meal centre) located within the premises of Sola Civil Hospital. There, he distributed meals to the relatives of patients admitted to the hospital and other needy people. (ANI)

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