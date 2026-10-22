Tamil Nadu: School van overturns in Ramanathapuram field, over 10 students injured

More than 10 students were injured after a school van overturned in a field near Cheyalur in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Thursday, following an attempt by the driver to make way for another vehicle, police said.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 18:43 IST
Tamil Nadu: School van overturns in Ramanathapuram field, over 10 students injured
School van overturns in Ramanathapuram field (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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More than 10 students were injured after a school van overturned in a field near Cheyalur in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Thursday, following an attempt by the driver to make way for another vehicle, police said. The school van was travelling from the Veppangulam area to transport students of Meenakshi Matriculation School, a private school operating in the Bogalur area of Ramanathapuram district.

While approaching Cheyalur with the students on board, the van driver attempted to move to the side of the road to give way to an oncoming vehicle. However, the driver lost control of the van, which overturned in a nearby field, police added. Following the accident, local residents immediately rescued the injured students and sent them to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The injured students are undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to an official, they sustained minor injuries in the accident. Chathirakudi police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further investigation is still underway into the matter. (ANI)

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