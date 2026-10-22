President Droupadi Murmu releases Rs 200 commemorative coin honouring Mata Hasi Devi Ji

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released a commemorative 200-rupee coin in honour of Mata Hasi Devi Ji at the Chhattisgarh Mandapam in Lok Bhawan. Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present on the occasion. As per the official release, the commemorative 200-rupee coin has been issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Mata Sahib Hasi Devi, the 5th Peethadheesh (head) of the Shadani Darbar, Raipur.

The release of this commemorative coin in honour of such a prominent Sindhi figure is a historic moment for the community and a source of pride for millions of Sindhi people living both in India and abroad. Following the unveiling, devotees and coin collectors will be able to book the coin through various units of the Shadani Darbar. Notably, the special coin issued by the Government of India features an image of Mata Hasi Devi Ji. One side of the coin displays the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar and the denomination of 200 rupees. Through this commemorative coin, an effort has been made to convey her life, philosophy, and spiritual contributions to future generations.

The welcome address at the event was delivered by Sant Yudhishthir Lal, the Peethadheesh of the Shadani Darbar, Raipur. Also present on the occasion were the First Lady of the state, Rani Deka Kakoti; Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal; MLAs Purandar Mishra, Sunil Soni, and Motilal Sahu; Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel; Director General of Police Arun Deo Gautam; Secretary to the Governor C R Prasanna; along with other senior officials, members of the Shadani Darbar, public representatives from across the country, and members of the Sindhi community. (ANI)