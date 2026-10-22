De-notification of MSMER-2023 doesn't dilute regulatory oversight, Medical Education Standards: NMC

The National Medical Commission on Thursday clarified that the de-notification of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (MSMER-2023), is a measure of regulatory rationalisation intended to remove overlapping procedures, ensure clarity in the statutory functions of different Boards and simplify compliance requirements for medical colleges. It does not, in any manner, dilute the prescribed standards of medical education or the regulatory oversight exercised by NMC. According to a press release issued by the Commission, under the NMC Act, 2019, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) and Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) are primarily entrusted with prescribing academic standards, minimum requirements and educational norms. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), under Section 26 of the Act, is specifically empowered to assess and inspect medical institutions, verify compliance with prescribed standards and initiate appropriate regulatory measures against institutions found deficient.

The MSMER-2023 regulations had introduced a parallel mechanism of institutional evaluation, annual renewal and enforcement through UGMEB and PGMEB, resulting in overlapping regulatory functions. Following judicial observations and a detailed examination of the statutory framework, the Commission decided to remove this duplication and align regulatory responsibilities with the provisions of the NMC Act. Importantly, the requirement of Annual Disclosure Reports (ADR) remains mandatory. Medical colleges will continue to submit annual disclosures concerning faculty, infrastructure, clinical facilities, patient load and other prescribed parameters. These disclosures remain available for scrutiny and verification through the statutory assessment and inspection mechanisms of MARB. Therefore, any suggestion that annual disclosures would become merely unverified claims is misplaced.

Further, all existing Minimum Standard Requirements (i.e. UG and PG-MSR) relating to faculty, infrastructure, clinical material, teaching facilities, attendance and academic standards continue to remain fully applicable. MARB retains its statutory authority to conduct assessments and inspections, including where necessary without prior notice, and to take appropriate action against non-compliant institutions under the NMC Act and Regulation 30,31 of the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023. The de-notification also expressly safeguards actions already taken, liabilities incurred and proceedings initiated under MSMER-2023. Thus, the decision neither provides immunity for past violations nor exempts medical colleges from future regulatory action.

The only procedural change is the removal of the additional annual renewal requirement under MSMER-2023. Medical colleges remain subject to mandatory annual disclosures, prescribed minimum standards, institutional assessment and statutory enforcement. NMC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of medical education while ensuring that regulation is transparent, effective and free from unnecessary duplication.

Regulatory simplification must not be mistaken for regulatory relaxation. NMC has removed an overlapping process, not the safeguards that protect the quality of medical education. (ANI)