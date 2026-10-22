Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 roadshow held in Chennai, highlights opportunities for industrial collaboration

With Gujarat accounting for 17% of India's manufacturing output and 25% of merchandise exports, discussions highlighted opportunities to connect Tamil Nadu's established automotive, electronics and engineering ecosystem with Gujarat's emerging semiconductor, advanced manufacturing and logistics infrastructure.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 19:03 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 roadshow held in Chennai, highlights opportunities for industrial collaboration
The 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January 10–12, 2027. (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Gujarat’s complementary industrial strengths took centre stage at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027 Roadshow held at Taj Coromandel, Chennai, bringing together industry leaders and government representatives to explore new avenues for investment, technology partnerships and manufacturing collaboration, a release said. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, ahead of the roadshow, Manisha Vakil, Minister of State (Women & Child Welfare), Government of Gujarat, along with M Thennarasan, IAS, Principal Secretary (Urban Development & Urban Housing), Government of Gujarat; Neha Kumari, IAS, Mission Director, Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM); and other distinguished stakeholders from Gujarat, held meetings with representatives of 21 leading businesses and institutions in Chennai, including Rane (Madras) Ltd., Fuso Glass India Private Limited, Flosil-BET Coatings (India) Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, GH Induction India, Cavin Kare, JK Fenner India Limited, EID Parry Ltd., KLA, OrbitAID Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Salcomp Manufacturing India, IIT Madras Pravartak, Agnikool Cosmos, Tekiknow, Cosmic Compliance Test Lab, GRT Hotels & Resorts, Kone Elevator India, Danfoss and Rajhans Impex.

The interactions provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on industrial cooperation, emerging technologies and potential partnerships between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The roadshow featured a presentation on VGGS 2027 by M Thennarasan Principal Secretary (Urban Development & Urban Housing), along with a special screening highlighting Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem. Industry representatives also shared their experiences, offering practical perspectives on business opportunities and industrial growth in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Manisha Vakil, Minister of State (Women & Child Welfare), Government of Gujarat, highlighted the potential for stronger industrial cooperation between the two states. “Tamil Nadu has established itself as a leading centre for automotive manufacturing, electronics, engineering and technology. Gujarat brings its own strengths in industrial infrastructure, ports, semiconductors, renewable energy and global connectivity. I firmly believe that by bringing together our industries, entrepreneurs and young talent, we can create new opportunities for innovation, employment and shared prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our collective efforts will further strengthen the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047,” said Manisha Vakil.

With Gujarat accounting for 17% of India's manufacturing output and 25% of merchandise exports, discussions highlighted opportunities to connect Tamil Nadu's established automotive, electronics and engineering ecosystem with Gujarat's emerging semiconductor, advanced manufacturing and logistics infrastructure. The 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January 10–12, 2027, in Gandhinagar, will bring together businesses, policymakers and industry leaders under the theme “Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future.”

The Chennai roadshow marked an opportunity to take the industrial relationship between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu beyond dialogue and towards meaningful business collaboration. As preparations advance for VGGS 2027, enterprises, startups and industry institutions from Chennai and across Tamil Nadu are invited to bring their expertise, ideas and partnership priorities to Gandhinagar, contributing to stronger inter-state value chains and India's next phase of industrial growth. (ANI)

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