“FIR has not been cancelled”: Congress' Thomas on SC's stay in CMRL-Exalogic case against former Keralam CM Vijayan

Former Union Minister and advocate P C Thomas on Thursday said the Supreme Court (SC)'s decision to stay the investigation in the CMRL-Exalogic payoff case for seven days did not invalidate the FIR against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On the other hand, CPI(M) leader K Anilkumar criticised the Kerala High Court's earlier order, arguing that it undermined the federal structure. Speaking to ANI, while reacting to the Supreme Court's order staying the investigation against Vijayan and others for seven days, Thomas said the matter had been sent back to the High Court because the parties had not been heard.

“The Supreme Court has taken up the case and has found that there is a procedural irregularity of not hearing the parties. Probably, Pinarayi Vijayan could have been heard. But since he has not been heard, they have sent it back so that it can be taken up in the High Court. The division bench of the High Court can again go into the matter so that the other side also can be heard,” Thomas said. He emphasised that the FIR remained intact and that the Supreme Court had not made any adverse observation on the investigation itself.

“The victory is that the FIR which has been registered by the concerned authority has not been cancelled or has not been even found fault with. There is absolutely no comment with regard to the investigation except that the investigation has been stopped for seven days. That's only to see that the matter is taken up by the High Court at that time so that the High Court can give directions or interfere as such if necessary,” he told ANI. Thomas further alleged that Vijayan was involved in cases, adding, “As far as the merits are concerned, it is very clear that Pinarayi Vijayan is involved in some cases.”

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Anilkumar, reacting to the Supreme Court's order, argued that central agencies could share information with state agencies but could not direct them to register cases. Speaking to ANI, Anilkumar said, “What they are saying is that, as per our constitution, a federal system is there that is to be honoured. As far as central agencies moving forward, whether they are taking cognisance of any offence or not, and investigating, they can share information with other agencies. But they are not able to dictate to the state agencies that you should register the case. At that point, the High Court single judge has erred in giving a judgment that automatically you should register the case. That is an insult to federalism.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the investigation for a week into the FIR against Vijayan, his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil and son-in-law Mohammed Riyas in the CMRL-Exalogic corruption case, allowing them to approach the Kerala High Court's division bench against an order directing registration of the FIR. (ANI)