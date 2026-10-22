Court rejects complaint of corruption against former law minister considering it not maintainable

The Saket District Court dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti and 13 others over alleged bribery and construction of a road on pond land, holding that the application was not maintainable before it under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 22:25 IST
Court rejects complaint of corruption against former law minister considering it not maintainable
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Saket District Court on Thursday dismissed a complaint of Corruption against former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti and others, considering it not maintainable. The complainant had sought registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. While rejecting the plea, the Magistrate Court said that the Complaint is not maintainable as it has no jurisdiction under the PC Act.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh dismissed the Complaint filed by one Sanjeev Saini, who sought directions for an FIR against Somnath Bharti and others. "This Court is of the view that the present application is not maintainable before this Court as this Court does not have jurisdiction over complaints under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accordingly, the present application stands dismissed," JMFC Singh ordered.

The present application was filed under section 175 (3) BNSS by complainant Sanjeev Saini for registration of FIR against the accused persons under provisions of BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act. The court noted that perusal of the application shows that the complainant has made allegations of bribery against the accused persons.

The court said in order that the counsel for complainant is unable to assist the Court on the point as to how the present application seeking FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act is maintainable before this Court. Advocate Shishant and Sameer Khan appeared for complainant Sanjeev Saini.

A complaint was filed against 14 people, including Somnath Bharti, SHO Malviya Nagar and others. It was alleged that even after the information and complaint, other accused persons built a concrete road over the Jhod (Pond) property with the help of the former Member of the Legislative Assembly and Station House Officer (SHO) Malviya Nagar.

It was also alleged that the concrete road was built under the instructions of the former Member of the Legislative Assembly and under the protection of the SHO. The former MLA and SHO Malviya Nagar got a bribe from the other accused person because they were concerned with the former MLA and SHO. (ANI)

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