Finnish PM says in Kyiv that no gas deals should be made with Russia during war

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 23:34 IST
Finnish PM says in Kyiv that no gas deals should be made with Russia during war

​Finland's Prime ​Minister Petteri Orpo ‌said on ​Thursday that no deals should ‌be made to buy gas from Russia as long as Moscow's ‌war in Ukraine continues. Orpo was visiting ‌Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who told a joint ⁠press ​conference ⁠that Ukraine and Finland had discussed opportunities ⁠for cooperation in satellite communication, energy ​and logistics.

Finland stopped receiving Russian ⁠pipeline gas in May 2022 after refusing ⁠Russia's ​demand to pay in roubles, and completely ended Russian ⁠liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in ⁠July ⁠2024 under EU sanctions.

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