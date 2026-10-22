Gujarat CM Patel inaugurates 'Kathiyawad Bhavan' in Gandhinagar; donors’ felicitation ceremony held 

Congratulating the Kathi Darbar Education Trust for its remarkable efforts, with the future of the youth, who are the architects of Viksit Bharat-2047, at the centre of its vision, the Chief Minister stated that the land of Kathiyawad has a rich legacy of traditions rooted in religion, devotion and valour.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 23:11 IST
Gujarat CM Patel inaugurates 'Kathiyawad Bhavan' in Gandhinagar; donors’ felicitation ceremony held 
Gujarat CM Patel inaugurates 'Kathiyawad Bhavan' in Gandhinagar (Photo: Gujarat/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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The inauguration of 'Kathiyawad Bhavan' of the Kathi Darbar Education Trust and the Donors’ Felicitation Ceremony were held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. All donors who contributed to the construction of the bhavan were felicitated by the Chief Minister. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas', the Chief Minister said that education is not merely a means of individual transformation but also a powerful medium for building society and the nation as a whole.

He highlighted that various community bhavans, by providing accommodation facilities alongside education to young people studying in cities, complement the government’s efforts and broaden the scope of development through community participation. He expressed his happiness that this bhavan would provide young people from the Kathi community preparing for IAS, IPS, GPSC and other competitive examinations with proper guidance, a conducive learning environment, a library and excellent accommodation facilities.

Congratulating the Kathi Darbar Education Trust for its remarkable efforts, with the future of the youth, who are the architects of Viksit Bharat-2047, at the centre of its vision, the Chief Minister stated that the land of Kathiyawad has a rich legacy of traditions rooted in religion, devotion and valour. Brave personalities like Jogidas Khuman, revered saints like Dan Maharaj Visaman Bapu, and great devotees like Ala Khachar have shown society the path of valour, service, sacrifice and values. It is commendable that the Kathi community, while preserving its glorious traditions, has resolved to take society to new heights through education, knowledge, skills and modern thinking.

The Chief Minister called upon the Kathi community to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat by participating in initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swachhta' to protect the environment. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Member of Parliament Parshottam Rupala, MLA Smt. Rita Patel, Mahesh Kaswala, National Vice President of the Kisan Morcha Babubhai Jebaliya, Gujarat State Kathi Kshatriya Samaj leader Satyajit Kumar, Mahant Shernath Bapu of Junagadh Gorakshanath Ashram, Mahant Gebinath Bapu of Paliyad, revered saints, BJP city president Ashish Dave, State Media Convener Prashant Vala, all the donors and a large number of prominent members of the community. (ANI)

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