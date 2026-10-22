Soccer-Police investigate burglary at Man United captain Fernandes' house, Athletic reports

Police are investigating a break-in at ​Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' ​house in which intruders stole ‌a ​number of items, according to a report by The Athletic. Cheshire Police launched an investigation after officers responded ‌to reports of suspicious activity on Wednesday night at a residential address.

"The caller reported three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property," Detective ‌Inspector Dave Jarvis told The Athletic. "Officers attended the scene and on arrival ‌there was no trace of the suspects. However, officers discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and a number of items had been stolen.

"An investigation into ⁠the incident ​has been launched ⁠and enquiries are ongoing." The report said that police were alerted shortly after Manchester United's 4-1 ⁠Champions League defeat by Como in Italy.

According to The Athletic, citing a club statement, ​no members of Fernandes' family were at the property during the ⁠break-in and the intruders spent less than five minutes inside before police arrived. Reuters has contacted ⁠Cheshire ​Police and Manchester United for comment.

Fernandes has featured in every game for United this season and captained the side on Wednesday as they extended ⁠their winless run in all competitions to seven matches. Following the defeat, the 32-year-old ⁠called on ⁠his team to be "more brave" after another disappointing result.

United, who are 13th in the Premier League standings, host Bournemouth ‌on Sunday.