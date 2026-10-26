“State BJP split into five factions”: Himachal CM Sukhu announces ₹3 lakh housing aid for Valmiki community

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for eligible families from the Valmiki community to construct houses on their own land. He also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership over its alleged inability to raise the state's concerns before the Centre.

Announcing the housing scheme on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Sukhu said, “Under this scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government will provide Rs 3 lakh to a family from the Valmiki community with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh to build a house on their own land.” He added that the state government would begin a survey of houses and families in the Krishna Nagar area and complete the exercise by November 28.

“Our government will formulate a scheme to support members of the community who have been living here for generations, with their grandparents, parents and children having lived and studied here,” Sukhu said. During his visit to Kullu, the Chief Minister also targeted the state BJP leadership, alleging that its leaders were unable to raise demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sukhu asserted that, in contrast, his government had consistently raised Himachal Pradesh's concerns with the Central government to safeguard the state's interests. He further claimed that the state BJP was divided into five factions and said the public would not vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

On issues concerning the healthcare sector, Sukhu said the state government had raised the problems faced by doctors with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who provided the necessary support. He said the support extended by Nadda was part of the responsibility expected of him as Union Health Minister, adding that the state government was actively working to strengthen healthcare facilities across Himachal Pradesh.

CM Sukhu today paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and extended greetings to the people of the state. He also announced financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh for the temple. The Chief Minister said that Maharishi Valmiki is a great symbol of India's cultural, literary and spiritual heritage. Through the composition of the Ramayana, he gave humanity the message of truth, justice, compassion, sacrifice and duty, which continues to guide society even today. (ANI)