Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reviews flood preparedness at Chembarambakkam Lake ahead of northeast monsoon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday visited Chembarambakkam Lake near Chennai to review flood prevention measures and preparedness for heavy rainfall ahead of the northeast monsoon.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 18:15 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay reviews flood preparedness at Chembarambakkam Lake ahead of northeast monsoon
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay at Chembarambakkam Lake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday visited Chembarambakkam Lake near Chennai to review flood prevention measures and preparedness for heavy rainfall ahead of the northeast monsoon. During the visit, Vijay reviewed the lake’s water level, inflow and the preparations made by officials to manage rainfall and prevent flooding. The inspection comes ahead of the northeast monsoon, when heavy rainfall can increase water levels and put pressure on the region’s flood management systems.

The lake’s water level was reported at 14.76 feet against its full capacity of 24 feet, while its water storage stood at 1.488 thousand million cubic feet. The review focused on assessing the current status of the reservoir and the preparedness measures in place ahead of the rainy season. Meanwhile, Cyclone warning signals have begun at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, after a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. The system is likely to strengthen further and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24 and is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further. The system is expected to develop into a very severe cyclonic storm and lie over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28. According to the IMD, the system is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around forenoon on October 28. Wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, are likely at the time of landfall.

Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi. Puducherry and neighbouring areas have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Saturday night as the northeast monsoon remains active in the region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the weather forecast. (ANI)

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