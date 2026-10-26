Delhi: Lawyers' body gives call for strike in protest over registration of FIR against advocates

The Coordination Committee of the Delhi Bar Association has called for an abstention from judicial work on Tuesday in protest of the registration of an FIR and alleged threats against advocates at Shahdara Police Station. A circular for abstention was issued on Monday evening by advocate Neeraj, Chairman of the Coordination Committee, after a meeting of the Committee resolving to abstain from judicial work and demanding immediate suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station.

The circular mentioned that the matter originated from an FIR concerning an incident in which Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained serious head injury following an assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the said matter. It was further said that on the evening of October 23, several advocates visited the police station in connection with the incident to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned.

The ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested; the circular read. The Committee said that on October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released.

The circular mentioned that when advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, ACP Manasvi Vashishta allegedly threatened and intimidated the advocates present. The Coordination Committee resolved to demand the immediate suspension of ACP Manasvi Vashishta and the concerned SHO, pending an impartial inquiry. (ANI)