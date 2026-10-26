“We are buying tickets before preparing coaches”: Congress' Nav Prabhat questions party's strategy for Uttarakhand elections

Senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Navprabhat addressed the party's election preparations in a self-made video released on Monday, sparking intense political discussions regarding the Congress party's upcoming ticket distribution.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 22:13 IST
“We are buying tickets before preparing coaches”: Congress' Nav Prabhat questions party's strategy for Uttarakhand elections
Senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Nav Prabhat (Photo/Self-made video). Image Credit: ANI
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Senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Nav Prabhat addressed the party's election preparations in a self-made video released on Monday, sparking intense political discussions regarding the Congress party's upcoming ticket distribution. Expressing his concern, the former minister noted that while Rahul Gandhi has charted the course and state leaders are busy laying the tracks, the party's current approach is running in reverse. "We are buying tickets first, even though the train coaches have not been prepared yet," he remarked.

He emphasised that the coaches must be readied first, as a ticket is only useful when there is space available to seat the passengers. Nav Prabhat's remarks are being directly linked to the Congress party's upcoming election strategy and candidate selection process for Uttarakhand Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father and targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his alleged use of the term “infiltrators” for the people of Uttarakhand.

Dhami questioned the Congress party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party, saying it must decide whether the alliance or the self-respect of Uttarakhand was more important to it. Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Dhami said, “Making such absurd and inappropriate remarks about the Prime Minister’s father is entirely unbecoming in a democracy, and they have completely shattered all norms of decency.”

This comes after a person present at the Patna event on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”He also raised the issue of Akhilesh Yadav’s reported remarks about the people of Uttarakhand, pointing to his political association with the Congress leadership. “Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, who is in an alliance with the Congress and is a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, has used the term infiltrators in reference to the people of Uttarakhand,” Dhami said, criticising the language allegedly used by the Samajwadi Party chief.

Dhami also referred to incidents of police firing during the Uttarakhand statehood movement, alleging that Akhilesh Yadav’s father, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had ordered firing on statehood agitators. Referring to the incidents at Khatima, Mussoorie, Shriyantra Tapu and Rampur Tiraha, he said, “What else could we expect from him?” The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further pointed out that Akhilesh Yadav’s wife hails from the state and said he should refrain from using such language about its people. “His own wife hails from Uttarakhand. He should, at the very least, refrain from using such language,” Dhami said. (ANI)

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