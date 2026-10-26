“This is language of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi”: Bengal CM Adhikari on Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the language used by the Rajya Sabha LoP reflected the culture of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi rather than Indian culture. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, “This is not the language of Mallikarjun Kharge; this is the language of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is not the language of Indian culture. In Indian culture, one does not use language that drags in one’s parents. It is the language of Sonia Gandhi’s culture."

The remarks come after a controversy erupted during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, a day earlier. During the address, a person at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

Kharge also criticised the Prime Minister, alleging that he had a habit of telling lies and questioning his promise to bring back black money within the first 100 days of his government. "PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked. Meanwhile, Adhikari also spoke about his upcoming visit to Delhi, where he will attend a meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Mission on Tuesday, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil. Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal have been invited to the meeting.

Explaining the importance of the meeting, Adhikari said a high-level team led by the Chief Secretary had conducted a site visit on Sunday and observed that the Phulwar and the Ganga had come dangerously close in Malda. “Just yesterday, a high-level team led by the Chief Secretary conducted a site visit. In Malda, it was observed that the Phulwar and the Ganga have come dangerously close,” he said.

Adhikari further said that the agreement reached in 2018 involving the West Bengal government, the Inland Waterways Authority, NTPC and the Farakka Barrage had not been fulfilled. He stressed the need for a specific plan to address erosion across the region stretching from Malda to Nadia, while pointing out that the proposed plan was awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Jharkhand.

“Therefore, a specific plan is required to curb the erosion occurring across the entire region, stretching from Malda to Nadia. However, we have yet to receive an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Jharkhand for the plan we have proposed. Bihar has already granted us an NOC for 16 kilometers of dredging,” Adhikari said. He added that the meeting in Delhi would focus on finding a lasting solution to the erosion problem. “That is why I will be holding a meeting tomorrow; a permanent solution must be found,” he said. (ANI)