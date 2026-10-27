Delhi HC refuses to suspend life sentence of juvenile convicted for firing, murder outside Rohini Court 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to suspend the life sentence of a juvenile convicted for firing and murder of an accused in custody outside Rohini Court in 2017. At the time of the offence, the appellant was a minor of more than 17 years. He was apprehended from the spot and was convicted and sentenced in January 2026. As per Delhi Police, the appellant was associated with the Neeraj Bawana Gang and murdered one Rajesh Durmuth, a member of rival against outside Rohini court when he was brought for a court hearing by the Haryana Police.

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt refused to suspend the sentence of the appellant after hearing some arguments by the counsel for the appellant. The court refused to suspend the sentence in view of the fact that the appellant fired outside the Court and shot dead a person who was in police custody. The Court was also informed that the appellant was also named in other cases.

The High Court listed the appeal against the judgement and sentence for hearing in January 2027. Advocate Parveen Dabas appeared for the appellant and submitted that the appellant is in custody for a period of 7 years and 9 months. It was also submitted that there were lapses in the investigation. The residue samples were taken but not sent for forensic examination.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Bahri opposed the application for suspension. He submitted that the appellant was convicted for the offences of firing and shooting a prisoner who was in Haryana Police custody. APP also submitted that the Convicted was also involved and named in other cases. He was booked in another case in Jhajjar, Haryana while he was on interim bail in this case. He should not be released on bail.

It is the case of the appellant that 4 accused were also arrested by the police. However, they were all discharged by the trial court. (ANI)