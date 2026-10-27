Zelenskiy says Finnish and Norwegian leaders pushed Putin to de-escalate energy, infrastructure attacks
The leaders of Finland and Norway told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that attacks on Ukraine's energy and infrastructure needed to be de-escalated, according to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Store "clearly told the Russian leader that real de-escalation steps are needed regarding our energy sector and infrastructure," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram after talking to the two allies.