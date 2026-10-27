Zelenskiy says Finnish and Norwegian leaders pushed Putin to de-escalate energy, infrastructure attacks

​The leaders ‌of Finland ​and Norway told Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that attacks on Ukraine's ‌energy and infrastructure ‌needed to be de-escalated, according to Ukraine's Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy.

Finnish ​President ⁠Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Premier Jonas ⁠Gahr Store "clearly told ​the Russian leader that ⁠real de-escalation steps are needed ⁠regarding ​our energy sector and infrastructure," Zelenskiy ⁠wrote on Telegram after ⁠talking ⁠to the two allies.