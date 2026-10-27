Uttarakhand State Budget expands to Rs 1.19 lakh crore; major boost for farmers, infrastructure, local bodies

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday presented the State's budget for the financial year 2026-27 at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Gairsain. The State government has also presented a Supplementary Budget proposing an additional outlay of Rs 7,844.18 crore. This supplement raises the total size of Uttarakhand’s annual state budget from Rs 1,11,703.21 crore to Rs 1,19,547.39 crore.

Notably, the Uttarakhand budget comes ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. Out of the total supplementary allocation, Rs 4,164.32 crore has been earmarked for Capital Expenditure to boost state infrastructure, while Rs 3,679.86 crore has been allocated under Revenue Expenditure.

Accepting the 6th State Finance Commission's recommendations, the government has increased the local bodies' share of state tax revenue from 10.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent, allocating Rs 721 crore for rural and urban local bodies and Rs 500 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 300 crore has been provided for contractor clearances. Along with this, there are Rs 122 crore for the Gairsain Water Supply Dam Project, Rs 110 crore for the KfW drinking water project, and Rs 100 crore for Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded urban schemes.

Moreover, Rs 48 crore is set aside for ground subsidence remediation in Joshimath and affected regions, Rs 40 crore for constructing a new State Data Centre, Rs 55 crore for police infrastructure, Rs 22 crore for judicial infrastructure, Rs 15 crore for urban department office buildings, and Rs 5 crore for panchayat building construction. In view of the agriculture, dairy and allied sectors, Rs 1,100 crore was allocated for the procurement of paddy and wheat from farmers under the Food Supply Scheme. Rs 70 crore has been allocated for the JICA-assisted Climate Resilient Rainfed Agriculture Project.

Rs 35 crore for the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Rs 20 crore for the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme, Rs 28 crore for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) Trout Promotion Scheme, Rs 9 crore for farmer pensions, Rs 9 crore for constructing Gau Sadans (cow shelters), and Rs 1 crore for launching a new Beekeeping Policy. A sum of Rs 290 crore has been allocated across multiple infrastructure grants for the upcoming Divya Kumbh Mela. Rs 30 crore has been allocated under capital expenditure for time-bound execution of Haridwar-Ganga corridor works, and Rs 20 crore has been provided for organising the Nanda Rajjat Yatra.

The Uttarakhand government has allocated Rs 100 crore for Atal Ayushman Yojana to offer cashless medical coverage up to Rs 5.5 lakh per family. Rs 125 crore has been allocated to provide cashless medical benefits to government employees under the Employee Golden Card Scheme. Moreover, Rs 160 crore has been earmarked for capital works at Pithoragarh and Rudrapur medical colleges and state nursing colleges.

For the power sector, Rs 270 crore has been allocated for grid, transmission, and distribution improvements, including works related to the Khurpia Farm project. Rs 12 crore has been provided under the subsidy framework of the Mega Industrial Policy, and Rs 31 crore (PWD) and Rs 30 crore (Rural Development Department) have been set aside for maintenance of PMGSY roads. In terms of education, sports, and youth welfare, Rs 200 crore has been allocated across school and higher education departments for digital learning initiatives. Rs 35 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a Sports University, and Rs 10 crore for the Women’s Sports College in Champawat.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated under the Chief Minister Youth Future Building Scheme to coach school students for competitive entrance exams (NEET, JEE, CLAT), and Rs 8 crore for training camps ahead of the National Games. Rs 15 crore for international medal winners, Rs 5.50 crore for sports scholarships, Rs 4 crore for school education scholarships, Rs 5 crore for setting up open-air gyms, and Rs 1 crore under the CM Rural Sports & Health Promotion Scheme. Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the Madan Mohan Prachya Sansthan to promote studies in astrology, Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and spirituality.

Furthermore, Rs 60 crore has been provided for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (Poshan Abhiyaan), and Rs 20 crore has been allocated to cover honorariums for school meal cooks (Bhojan Matas). Rs 93 crore has been set aside for welfare pensions, Rs 27 crore for destitute widow pensions, Rs 2 crore for the Chief Minister Vatsalya Yojana, Rs 1 crore for adolescent shelter home construction, and Rs 1 crore for the Chief Minister Bal Sannidhya Yojana. (ANI)