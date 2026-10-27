“Taking Israel onto a new path”: Gadi Eisenkot casts vote in Knesset elections as turnout hits 31.5%

Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with his wife Hannah, cast their votes in the Knesset elections on Tuesday, pledging to take the country on a “new path”. His remarks came as voter turnout in Israel reached 31.5 per cent by noon [local time], marking the highest midday participation since 1981, according to The Times of Israel.

After casting his ballot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal rival, Eisenkot, took to X and expressed his commitment to bringing political change to the country. “Taking Israel onto a new path. We will be worthy. I commit,” he said.

In a separate post on X, Eisenkot urged voters to support his party, describing it as the way to replace Netanyahu and bring about political change in Israel. “Eizenkot = The Way. There is ONE 'Way' to bring about the change and replace Netanyahu - Straight! It must be the largest party in Israel! On Tuesday, October 27, vote for 'The Way' at the ballot box,” he said.

Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, has emerged as a key challenger to Netanyahu in the closely contested parliamentary election. Earlier in the day, Eisenkot urged voters to remain patient amid long queues at polling stations and called on them to continue participating in the electoral process.

“I know the lines are long, I ask you to show patience. The change is on its way. No one will be allowed to endanger the change,” he said. Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem as voting continued across the country.

The incumbent Prime Minister urged his supporters to turn out in greater numbers, describing election day as an “emergency call” and claiming that left-aligned voters were participating in larger numbers while right-wing voters were staying home. “This is an emergency call! The future of our Jewish state hangs in the balance. Go out and vote right now!” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

According to the Central Elections Committee, voter turnout reached 31.5 per cent by noon local time. The Times of Israel reported that the figure represented the highest midday turnout since the 1973 election, held after the Yom Kippur War. The turnout had stood at 16.7 per cent by 10 am, compared with 15.9 per cent at the same time during the 2022 election.

The contest is being closely watched, with final pre-election surveys indicating a tight race between Netanyahu's bloc and opposition factions led by Eisenkot's Yashar Party. Neither camp was projected to secure a parliamentary majority independently, potentially complicating the formation of the next government. (ANI)