“Protect spiritual sanctity of Tirupati”: YSRCP's Bhumana Abhinay Reddy appeals to SEC to prevent booth rigging

Tirupati YSR Congress Party District President Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, during a protest held today ahead of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for 1 November 2026, appealed to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, Tirupati District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take immediate preventive measures to stop booth rigging, intimidation and violence. Abhinay Reddy expressed serious concern over death threats reportedly received by YSRCP corporator candidates and their polling agents. He recalled the attacks, tearing of nomination papers and obstruction reported by party candidates during the nomination process, following which the party approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

Reddy also expressed concern over reports of possible mobilisation of outsiders to disrupt polling and requested the police to verify this information and take preventive action. He stated that individual signed complaints and video statements from the corporator candidates had already been submitted to the election authorities, requesting protection well before polling day.

“We are informing the authorities in advance because we want to prevent violence and rigging, not merely seek action after something happens,” Abhinay Reddy said. The party requested strong police protection at every polling station, safe access for candidates and polling agents, prevention of unauthorised entry and booth rigging, and live webcasting and CCTV surveillance with preservation of recordings.

Emphasising Tirupati's spiritual significance as the sacred abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara, Abhinay Reddy appealed to the authorities to protect the city's peace, dignity and spiritual sanctity. “Save the sanctity of Tirupati. Save democracy. Protect our candidates, polling agents and every voter. An election must be decided by the people, not by fear or intimidation,” he appealed.

He urged the State Election Commission, District Collector and SP to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling on 1 November 2026. Earlier this week, YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner (SEC), submitting audio and video evidence of alleged police intimidation, inducements and interference in local-body elections.

Addressing the media, Appireddy demanded the suspension of Gudur DSP Narasimha Murthy and action against Nellore CI Seetharam. He played an audio recording that he claimed featured the DSP contacting YSRCP leader Eddula Narendra Reddy regarding candidate withdrawals. Another recording allegedly showed former Mayor Azeez connecting with CI Seetharam with a candidate and discussing monetary inducements. The party also submitted evidence relating to alleged interference during nomination appeals at the Anantapur RDO office, masked men allegedly brandishing knives in Nuzvid, and nominations purportedly filed in the names of YSRCP candidates in Palnadu. (ANI)