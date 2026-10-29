"Response is not dialogue but repression”: Pawan Khera slams Jamia Millia Islamia prolonged 'shutdown'

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on central authorities on Thursday, condemning the prolonged closure of Jamia Millia Islamia, stating that this is what the BJP’s fear of dissent looks like. Khera, in a post on X, reacted to the campus shutdown extending through mid-January, asserting that when students demand their democratic rights, the response is not dialogue but repression.

“The undeclared emergency that India has been living under for months has now taken a more formal shape at Jamia Millia Islamia. The University has effectively been shut down until 13 January - 78 days from now,” Khera wrote. Targeting the university’s disciplinary response to student demonstrations, the Congress leader questioned for what crime the restrictions were imposed.

He said, “For what crime? For students demanding their fundamental constitutional right under Article 19(1)(c) to form associations and unions, including an elected student union.” Accusing the ruling dispensation of intolerance toward youth dissent and democratic opposition, Khera wrote, “This is what the BJP’s fear of dissent looks like. This is what its hostility towards young people looks like. When students demand their democratic rights, the response is not dialogue but repression.”

The remarks come after the Jamia Millia Islamia administration formally notified that online classes will continue through November 24, with odd-semester teaching concluding on the same date. Under the revised academic calendar, the university announced that practical, field work, and project vivas will be conducted online from November 25 to 30, followed by online theory examinations from December 1 to December 24. The institution has scheduled its winter vacation from December 25 to January 12, 2027, with physical even-semester classes slated to commence on January 13, 2027.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia, describing those involved as “hooligans” and warning that action would be taken against them. Speaking to ANI, Joshi said the issue of students' union elections had persisted since 2006, with no elections held during this period.

“This is completely unacceptable. This issue has persisted since 2006; no elections have been held since then. Regarding what happened last night, those involved are certainly not students; this is the work of some hooligans. Action will be taken against them,” Joshi said. Union Minister said a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors had been constituted to examine students' concerns, including cases involving action taken against certain individuals.

“As for the students' demands, a high-level, seven-member committee comprising senior deans and professors has been constituted. The students also raised concerns regarding actions taken against certain individuals; the committee will examine these cases, and if any action was taken unfairly, we will resolve it. We will not tolerate such hooliganism or thuggery,” he added. Tension gripped the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus on Wednesday after incidents of vandalism, stone-pelting and damage to university infrastructure were reported during protests late Tuesday night, according to an official statement.

The unrest comes amid an ongoing student agitation demanding the restoration of the students' union and a definite timeline for holding elections. The university administration issued a final warning to protesting students, asking them to vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn in the university's North Campus or face disciplinary and legal action.

The administration also announced that students' union elections would be held 15 days after approval of the union constitution. It revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protest period and said a committee would be constituted to inquire into the conduct of security staff. However, protesting students rejected the administration's notice, maintaining that it did not provide a definite timeline for restoring the students' union and holding elections. They said students on hunger strike would continue their protest until their demands were met. (ANI)

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