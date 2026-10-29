Delhi PWD plans flyover beautification at five sites, 400–500 police booths across city

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to beautify five flyovers with themed artwork and greenery, while separately constructing 400–500 police booths beneath flyovers across the city, according to sources. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers on Thursday to review the ongoing beautification work.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited has adopted five flyovers — Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel, IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh and Mukarba Chowk — along with a stretch of Aurobindo Marg for beautification and maintenance. Each site will have a distinct theme: nature and wildlife at Chirag Delhi, Indian classical dance at Panchsheel, and science and technology at IIT Delhi. Punjabi Bagh will feature a Yogshala, while Mukarba Chowk will be developed as an inter-transit hub. Indian Oil will maintain the sites for three years," he said. Singh said the government was working with companies to improve the appearance of the city and make better use of spaces beneath flyovers.

Separately, the PWD is constructing 400–500 police booths beneath flyovers across Delhi in coordination with Delhi Police. The department is funding the construction and will hand over the booths to the police once the work is completed. Singh said the booths would provide a visible police presence at busy junctions and help improve public safety. The construction will be undertaken in phases across the city.

Verma said the areas beneath flyovers were earlier often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements and were marked by unhygienic conditions, darkness and garbage. He said the government had partnered with companies to transform these spaces and improve the surroundings across the national capital. "Previously, the areas beneath these flyovers were often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements; they were filthy, dark, and littered with trash. Since our government came to power, we have collaborated with major national corporations, utilising their CSR funds, to revitalise many such spaces," Verma said. (ANI)