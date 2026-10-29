Delhi PWD plans flyover beautification at five sites, 400–500 police booths across city

beautification of five flyovers and an Aurobindo Marg stretch with Indian Oil's support, and construction of 400–500 police booths beneath flyovers in coordination with Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 20:21 IST
Delhi PWD plans flyover beautification at five sites, 400–500 police booths across city
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to beautify five flyovers with themed artwork and greenery, while separately constructing 400–500 police booths beneath flyovers across the city, according to sources. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers on Thursday to review the ongoing beautification work.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited has adopted five flyovers — Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel, IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh and Mukarba Chowk — along with a stretch of Aurobindo Marg for beautification and maintenance. Each site will have a distinct theme: nature and wildlife at Chirag Delhi, Indian classical dance at Panchsheel, and science and technology at IIT Delhi. Punjabi Bagh will feature a Yogshala, while Mukarba Chowk will be developed as an inter-transit hub. Indian Oil will maintain the sites for three years," he said. Singh said the government was working with companies to improve the appearance of the city and make better use of spaces beneath flyovers.

Separately, the PWD is constructing 400–500 police booths beneath flyovers across Delhi in coordination with Delhi Police. The department is funding the construction and will hand over the booths to the police once the work is completed. Singh said the booths would provide a visible police presence at busy junctions and help improve public safety. The construction will be undertaken in phases across the city.

Verma said the areas beneath flyovers were earlier often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements and were marked by unhygienic conditions, darkness and garbage. He said the government had partnered with companies to transform these spaces and improve the surroundings across the national capital. "Previously, the areas beneath these flyovers were often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements; they were filthy, dark, and littered with trash. Since our government came to power, we have collaborated with major national corporations, utilising their CSR funds, to revitalise many such spaces," Verma said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026