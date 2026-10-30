Books are powerful instruments of transforming lives, bringing positive change in society: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasised that books are not merely sources of information but powerful instruments of transforming lives, broadening perspectives and inspiring positive change in society. He observed that while technology has made information readily accessible, true knowledge and wisdom come from books and life experiences. Stressing that there is no substitute for books, he said that reading not only enriches individuals but also cultivates curiosity, sensitivity and the ability to understand life from different perspectives.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kochi International Book Festival in Kochi, Birla emphasised the importance of cultivating reading habits and inspiring others to read. He observed that books preserve generations of wisdom and experience, inspire and guide individuals and foster discipline, determination and a sense of purpose. Drawing a distinction between information and knowledge, Birla observed that digital technology has enhanced access to information, but books and human experiences remain vital for deeper understanding and sensitivity. Emphasising lifelong learning, he highlighted curiosity as essential to acquiring knowledge and noted that books inspire hope, resilience and the pursuit of constructive goals.

Highlighting India's extraordinary diversity, Birla said that the country's varied languages, religions, traditions, perspectives and ways of life constitute its unique strength. He observed that despite these differences, India remains united, and democracy is the greatest force binding the nation together. Birla emphasised that democracy teaches people to respect differing opinions and ideologies and to live together in harmony. He further stressed that while opinions may differ, all citizens must stand united when it comes to the interests of the nation.

Speaking on the role of language and literature in promoting national unity, Birla observed that languages connect rather than divide people. He highlighted the contribution of India's rich linguistic traditions, including Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, in preserving and promoting the country's cultural, spiritual and intellectual heritage. He noted that writers have taken India's history, values and democratic ideals to the world, while digital translation has further expanded literature's reach across linguistic boundaries.

Appreciating Keralam's contributions to education, literature, science and technology, Birla highlighted its distinction as India's first fully literate State. He observed that education has enabled Keralites to excel in India and abroad, while praising the State's traditions of service and sacrifice, particularly the contribution of its women to nursing and healthcare worldwide. Recalling PN Panicker's pioneering contribution to Keralam's library movement, he observed that libraries and reading habits had transformed literacy and socio-economic development. He highlighted the Kerala Granthasala movement's role in spreading knowledge and appreciated Keralam's sustained efforts to promote reading through 'Vayana Dinam' or Reading Day, observed on June 19.

Birla commended the organisers of the Kochi International Book Festival for bringing together literary stakeholders and promoting literature. He observed that such festivals encourage intellectual exchange, nurture reading habits and provide access to diverse ideas. He called for greater efforts to take Kerala's rich literary, spiritual and cultural heritage to India and the world through books and translations. He congratulated the organisers and expressed hope that the Kochi International Book Festival would continue to expand its reach, inspire new generations of readers and contribute to building a more knowledgeable, sensitive and enlightened society.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Chairman of the International Book Festival Madhu S Nair, Prakash Babu, Sahitya Akademi Secretary Varun Gulati, several distinguished guests, literary figures and book enthusiasts were present on the occasion. (ANI)