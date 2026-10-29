Say Goodbye to Ordinary Styles: KIDAT's 'Sutradhar 2026' Brings a Fashion Extravaganza to Shivamogga

NewsVoir Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], October 29: A runway that shimmered like a peacock's spread feathers, outfits that celebrated the grandeur of Indian culture, and a gathering of glamorous celebrities set the stage for Shivamogga's most anticipated fashion event of the year. Sutradhar 2026 – Threads of Tradition, Stories of India (Season 2) unfolded in grand style at Hidden Leaf, drawing fashion enthusiasts, students and dignitaries from across the region.

The event was organised by the Kenstone Institute of Design & Technology (KIDAT) as a platform for young and emerging talent. In partnership with title sponsor National Gold & Diamond, this year's edition delivered an experience that went well beyond expectations. The designer evening was led by KIDAT founder Dhanushree Swapnil, along with co-founders Swapnil K. Shetty and Nikhil Raj K. Shetty, whose vision shaped every element of the show. Stars and Special Guests Light Up the Evening

The regal creations of KIDAT's students drew an impressive line-up of Sandalwood personalities and public figures. Among them was Sandalwood actress Sonal Monteiro, she was joined by C. S. Shadakshari, State President of the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association, and chief guest Ballekere Santosh. Celebrity designer Rashmi Anoop Rao, who has made a name for herself in the fashion world through her custom designs, also graced the occasion. The evening was further honoured by the presence of Yusuf Haider, D. S. Abdul Rahiman, Sheikh Ahmed and Sharik Moideen Kabir as guests of honour. Four Mega Sequences That Left the Audience Spellbound

The show was structured around four striking sequences, each telling its own story of Indian textile heritage, and the pace left the audience barely a moment to blink. The opening sequence paid tribute to India's traditional splendour, bringing the timeless elegance of Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Manipuri and Gharchola sarees to the runway. This was followed by a celebration of Royal Mysore Silk, in which models carried a distinctly regal, royal-family look through richly crafted Mysore silk ensembles.The third sequence offered something truly distinctive: a fusion of Karnataka's iconic Ilkal weaves with the traditional crafts of Kerala, showcasing how two neighbouring textile traditions can come together in fresh and unexpected ways.

The evening reached its grand finale with the National Gold & Diamond Jewellery Ramp Walk, where models showcased a collection of rare and exquisite jewellery pieces, bringing a dazzling close to the night. Admissions Now Open at KIDAT Shivamogga

Riding on the success of Sutradhar 2026, KIDAT Shivamogga announces ADMISSIONS OPEN for upcoming batches. The institute is inviting aspiring students who wish to build a career in fashion to seize what it describes as a golden opportunity. Those interested in admissions can reach out to the Kenstone Institute of Design & Technology (KIDAT), Shivamogga, Karnataka.

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