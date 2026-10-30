Mortal remains of all 6 deceased in Uttarakhand helicopter crash recovered: Karnataka Govt

According to information received from the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the civil helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying a pilot and five passengers from Karnataka, crashed at around 2 pm in the hilly terrain of the Hathi Parvat area while travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 21:17 IST
Mortal remains of all 6 deceased in Uttarakhand helicopter crash recovered: Karnataka Govt
Visual from the site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of all six people, including the pilot, who died in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Friday have been recovered, the Karnataka government said in a press note. According to information received from the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the civil helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying a pilot and five passengers from Karnataka, crashed at around 2 pm in the hilly terrain of the Hathi Parvat area while travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun.

The Uttarakhand disaster management authorities mobilised teams from the Army, SDRF, ITBP, police, Health Department and district disaster management authorities to carry out search and rescue operations. The mortal remains are being brought to Joshimath for post-mortem examination, the press note said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office and the Relief Commissioner are coordinating with their counterparts in Uttarakhand to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains to Karnataka at the earliest. The office of the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan is also coordinating with the Uttarakhand authorities. The Karnataka government said it was extending all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

The helicopter had gone missing earlier in the day after taking off from Badrinath for Dehradun. Two teams comprising police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army personnel were deployed from Pandukeshwar and Joshimath to search for the missing helicopter carrying six people, including a pilot and five passengers, Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Panwar said on Friday.

In a self-recorded video statement, Panwar said the Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter took off from the Badrinath civil helipad for Sahastradhara helipad on October 30 at approximately 1:12 PM. Its transmission link with the radar was lost near Joshimath at 1:14 PM. “A helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation took off from the Badrinath civil helipad, bound for the Sahastradhara helipad, today, October 30, at approximately 1:12 PM. At 1:14 PM, its transmission link with the radar was lost near Joshimath,” he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Second Life Without a Clear Record: Why Global Trade Data Struggles With Used Textiles

Why Climate Activists Stay or Leave: The Role of Hope, Belonging and Shared Purpose

AI Makes Student Marketing Projects Look Brilliant, How Can Teachers Judge Learning?

How Aerial Images and Satellite Data Sorted Hidden Patterns of America's City Trees

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026