Ministry of Rural Development notifies Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026 under VB–G RAM G Act

The Ministry of Rural Development has notified the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G – Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026, establishing a structured, multi-tier and time-bound mechanism for addressing grievances relating to the implementation of the Scheme. The Rules aim to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent and accountable, while ensuring that citizens' concerns receive timely attention and appropriate action, as per the Ministry of Rural Development.

The Rules provide for the establishment of a time-bound, multi-tier grievance redressal mechanism by State Governments at the Gram Panchayat, Block and District levels. Designated Grievance Redressal Officers at the appropriate levels will be responsible for receiving, registering, enquiring into and disposing of grievances. The District Programme Coordinator will oversee grievance redressal at the district level and ensure that grievances are addressed through the designated mechanism and the Digital Public Infrastructure for grievance redressal.

To facilitate easy access, any person may submit a grievance relating to any matter arising out of or connected with the implementation of the Scheme. The Rules provide for submission of grievances through multiple channels: In person before the designated Grievance Redressal Officer; Through speed post, with proof of delivery; Through the Digital Public Infrastructure for Redressal of Grievances designated by the Central Government; and through telephone, designated helplines or any other mode decided by the State Government.

According to the release, grievances received in physical form at the Gram Panchayat, Block or District level must be entered and registered on the designated Digital Public Infrastructure on the day of receipt or, where this is not feasible, by the next working day. Upon registration, the complainant will receive an acknowledgement containing the registration number, date of receipt and designation of the receiving authority. The acknowledgement will be provided electronically in cases of digital submission and in physical form where the grievance is received physically.

Importantly, no grievance can be refused registration on the grounds of its format, language, manner of submission or any procedural deficiency. This provision ensures that citizens can access the grievance redressal mechanism without being hindered by procedural requirements. The Rules prescribe clear timelines to ensure prompt examination and resolution of grievances. The designated Grievance Redressal Officer is required to examine every registered grievance and undertake the necessary enquiry. For this purpose, the officer may call for relevant records, registers, documents, reports, electronic data or other information from the concerned authorities or functionaries.

Where necessary, the complainant will be provided a reasonable opportunity to be heard, either in person or through electronic means, before the grievance is disposed of. The enquiry into a grievance is required to be completed within seven working days from the date of its receipt. Upon completion of the enquiry, the Grievance Redressal Officer will record the findings and take, or cause to be taken, appropriate corrective or remedial action in accordance with the Act and the Rules. The grievance is required to be resolved within 15 days from the date of its receipt.

The findings and action taken will be recorded on the designated Digital Public Infrastructure and communicated to the complainant. Where a grievance has been received in physical form, its outcome and the action taken will also be communicated to the complainant in physical form. The designated Digital Public Infrastructure will facilitate end-to-end tracking of grievances, from registration to final disposal. It will also enable electronic recording of the enquiry, findings and action taken, thereby strengthening transparency and accountability in the grievance redressal process.

Any grievance that remains unresolved within the prescribed period of 15 days will be escalated to the next higher level through the grievance redressal mechanism established by the State Government. The authority receiving the escalated grievance will examine the matter and take appropriate action for its disposal. Such grievances will continue to be monitored electronically until their resolution. The Rules also provide for appeals against orders passed under the grievance redressal mechanism. Such appeals will be filed and disposed of in accordance with Schedule I to the VB–G RAM G Act, 2025.

As per the release, through these Rules, the Government seeks to institutionalise a citizen-centric, accessible and time-bound grievance redressal framework under VB–G RAM G. The multi-tier institutional mechanism, multiple channels for grievance submission, mandatory registration, defined timelines, digital tracking and escalation of unresolved grievances are expected to strengthen administrative accountability and improve the responsiveness of the Scheme's implementation. The notification marks an important step towards ensuring that grievances relating to the implementation of VB–G RAM G are addressed systematically, transparently and within prescribed timelines, thereby reinforcing the rights and entitlements of rural households under the Scheme. (ANI)