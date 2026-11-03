Andhra Pradesh: TDP leads in 8 GVMC wards as counting begins at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

Counting of votes for the second general election of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) began at Andhra University on Tuesday, with 113 counting halls and 1,507 counting tables set up across the university's North and South campuses.By 8:50 AM, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had secured 53 votes in the mayoral contest, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had received 29 votes, Congress two votes and other candidates 31 votes.In the ward-wise trends, TDP was leading in eight wards, YSRCP in five, Jana Sena in two, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one and an Independent candidate in one ward. Counting began at 8 am, with eight blocks arranged at the AU North Campus and two blocks at the South Campus. Around 5,000 personnel have been deployed for counting duties.

Officials opened the strong rooms at 6 am in the presence of candidates and election agents. The counting process began with postal ballots, which had been completed in four wards- 23, 43, 56 and 89 by 8:30 am. Arrangements have been made to complete the counting in a maximum of two rounds. Officials said ward member results would be announced immediately after the counting process for each ward is completed, while the final mayoral election result would be declared after counting in all wards.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure transparency and accuracy during the counting process. Three-tier police security has been deployed at the counting centres. The counting process is being monitored by District Collector and Election Officer M. Abhishikth Kishore, Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

Counting of votes for elections to 92 urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh also began on Tuesday. The exercise covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The elections were held on November 1, with polling conducted from 7 am to 5 pm. (ANI)