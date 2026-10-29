"Grateful to voters with utmost humility": Supriya Sule on Maharashtra MLC results

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to voters following the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) performance in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, while also raising serious concerns over agrarian distress and the prevailing water scarcity in the state, terming the situation "very alarming." Highlighting the challenges faced by rural communities, Sule said, "You can see the plight of the farmers. There is a water shortage everywhere. The situation in our district and the state is very alarming."

Reacting to the MLC election outcomes, she expressed her appreciation for both the electorate and the grassroots workers of the alliance. "I am deeply grateful to the voters with utmost humility. I am immensely thankful for the hard work of all our Maha Vikas Aghadi workers, and I appreciate them," she said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of the five Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured the remaining two seats, according to results declared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, and Returning Officers, according to the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. In the Nagpur Graduates' constituency, Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sudhakar Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes, according to the official result website.

The Pune Graduates' seat saw NCP(SP) nominee Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav secure a victory over BJP’s Smita Jadhav by 9,928 votes, while in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency, NCP(SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil emerged victorious, as stated on the website. Meanwhile, in the Teachers' constituencies, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade won the Pune Teachers' seat after defeating Independent candidate Sachin Sanap. In the Amravati Teachers' constituency, Shiv Sena’s Kiran Sarnaik retained his seat. (ANI)