"Our Government will discuss compensation": North West Delhi MP assures after Gaffar Market fire

A massive fire broke out at a shop in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, early Friday, fire service officials said. North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia reached the spot to assess the situation and called it a "very unfortunate incident" with loss of property but no casualties.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 09:53 IST
"Our Government will discuss compensation": North West Delhi MP assures after Gaffar Market fire
Visuals after the fire broke out in Gaffar market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Hours after a massive fire broke out at a shop in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, North West Delhi, MP Yogendra Chandolia reached the spot to assess the situation and called it a "very unfortunate incident" with loss of property but no casualties. The shop was located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, fire service officials said. The fire is under control. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

"During the festive season, this time is considered very important for every person. Our government will certainly discuss compensation in this matter, and an investigation will also be conducted into the cause of the fire," Chandolia told ANI. He praised the fire department for preventing the blaze from spreading beyond "two, three or four buildings."

"If the fire tenders had not arrived on time and the administration had not been present, the damage could have been much greater," he added. Deputy Chief Fire Officer MK Chattopadhyay said that the building does not seem to have proper ventilation.

"The building does not have proper ventilation. There is only a single staircase, and each floor has approximately 14–15 shops. We are trying to extinguish the fire. The heat is extremely intense. Our personnel are engaged in the operation," he told ANI. He added that the building has a basement, a ground floor and three upper floors (G+3). The basement is safe.

The fire started in one or two shops on the ground floor and then spread to the upper floors. There were mobile accessories and crockery shops in the building. So far, we have not received any information about casualties. We will conduct a search once the fire has been extinguished," Chattopadhyay added. (ANI)

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